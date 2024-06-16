As it ran late with the production of its 2024 launch car, Williams started the season with a chassis that was significantly overweight.

And while Williams had already taken 14kg out of the car over the off-season, its 2024 FW46 was still four, five-tenths per lap slower than it should have been.

A revised floor and other parts took some weight out on Albon's side of the garage from Imola onwards, while team-mate Logan Sargeant is still waiting for the lighter floor.

Albon says it was hard to keep quiet about the weight issue until team boss James Vowles unveiled it to the press in Imola, with an obvious discrepancy between the general progress Albon felt Williams had made and its disappointing results so far, a large part of which is down to the excess weight.

"It was hard because you guys were asking me what the difference was with last year's car and I was telling you it's better, but we were running around in P19 and P20," Albon said in Montreal.

"I kind of had to bite my lip a little bit, but it was mostly down to it. There are still things in our car that we need to improve, I'm not denying that, but it was always very hard to answer your questions."

Albon said that despite the Imola upgrades his car is still overweight "by a good amount", which has not been punished as much by recent circuits.