Connected software and services are increasing the revenues of car manufacturers. Since 2021, Stellantis has seen a 2.5-fold increase and the number of global subscribers has reached 5 million. The Group's software strategy is increasingly important and aims to generate around EUR 20 billion in incremental annual revenues by the end of the decade.

To this end, Stellantis is enhancing the mobility experience of private and professional customers of its 14 brands at a fast pace, as confirmed today during Investor Day 2024 when it previewed software products aimed at B2C and B2B customers.

Increasingly connected and intelligent cars

In 2023, Stellantis delivered more than 94 million over-the-air (OTA) updates, expanding and enhancing functionality in existing vehicles. These achievements lay the foundation for the next chapter of software growth at Stellantis, including the Virtual Engineering Workbench, developed in-house and with a group of strategic partners.

"In just over two years, we have made a decisive shift from the traditional automotive mindset towards a much more start-up-like way of operating, focusing on the speed and development of our software creation capabilities," said Yves Bonnefont, Chief Software Officer of Stellantis. Now we will take the next step and start expanding this area, in particular with the technical readiness for the integration of our STLA Brain, STLA SmartCockpit and STLA AutoDrive technology platforms, based on artificial intelligence'.

Stellantis' technology platforms

There are three technology platforms in Stellantis and they will arrive by 2025:

STLA Brain : the core architecture offers centralised processing, complete over-the-air access to sensors and actuators. Technology availability is expected by the end of this year, with integration in vehicles from 2025.

: the core architecture offers centralised processing, complete over-the-air access to sensors and actuators. Technology availability is expected by the end of this year, with integration in vehicles from 2025. STLA SmartCockpit : the platform ushers in a new generation of personalisation and connected capabilities, powered by machine learning and artificial intelligence (AI) technologies, offering users seamless integration with their digital lives. The key element is a personal digital profile that knows the user's preferences and follows them between Stellantis brand vehicles.

: the platform ushers in a new generation of personalisation and connected capabilities, powered by machine learning and artificial intelligence (AI) technologies, offering users seamless integration with their digital lives. The key element is a personal digital profile that knows the user's preferences and follows them between Stellantis brand vehicles. STLA AutoDrive: the system leverages the capabilities of STLA Brain and STLA SmartCockpit to provide useful and continuously updated ADAS technologies. The strategy includes industry-leading ADAS that provide drivers with both 'hands-off/eyes-off' mobility, i.e. the ability to drive with their hands off the wheel and eyes off the road, and a return to limited 'hands-off/eyes-on' mode, with no hands on the wheel but eyes on the road (Level 2+), in the same system.

Stellantis is also developing connected services for fleets. Functionalities currently available in various regions of the world include: