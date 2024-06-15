The European rise of Chinese brands continues unabated. Just a few hours after Europe announced the raising of duties on imports of vehicles built in the East, a Chinese manufacturer is presenting two new models destined to compete with some of the best-selling products historically sold in the Old Continent.

We are talking about Dongfeng, which, surprisingly, is taking the wraps off the Box and the 007, a compact hatchback just over 4 metres long and a very aerodynamic large saloon with coupé shapes just under 5 metres long.

Both the Dongfeng Box and the Dongfeng 007 will arrive in Europe in the first quarter of 2025, with prices and availability not yet announced by the company, and in the not too distant future - given the company's intentions to open a factory in the Old Continent - they could also be built in Italy.

Dongefeng Box

The first model from the Chinese brand is called the Dongfeng Box and, as mentioned, is a small electric hatchback 4.03 metres long, 1.81 metres wide and 1.57 metres high.

Dongfeng Box 2024

It is the first model built on the Dongfeng Quantum Architecture S3 platform, the next-generation intelligent electric architecture developed by the carmaker that allowed engineers to integrate numerous advanced solutions unique to the segment, such as frameless doors and integrated sensor handles.

Dongfeng Box 2024

On an aesthetic level, its design fully respects the company's chosen name. In fact, the shapes are rather rounded but squarish, with two-tier headlights also with LED matrix, a contrasting roof and an overall rather modern appearance.

The futuristic shapes of the exterior are also reflected in the interior. In fact, the interior of the Dongfeng Box is not only upholstered in diamond-textured leather, but is designed with rounded but simple shapes and equipped with certain technologies usually found in cars of higher segments, such as 32-colour ambient lighting and frameless wing mirrors.

Dongfeng Box 2024, the interior

Finally, mechanically speaking, this new Chinese hatchback is equipped with an electric motor capable of generating up to 95 PS of power and 160 Nm of torque, for a top speed of 87 mph, all powered by a battery with a capacity not yet specified by the manufacturer but capable of supporting traditional fast and slow charging methods and already compatible with V2L technology.

Dongfeng Box 2024, the interior

Dongfeng 007

The second model from the Chinese brand that has recently arrived in Europe is the Dongfeng 007. As we said, it is a large saloon that is 4.88 metres long, 1.90 metres wide and 1.46 metres high, with a wheelbase of 2.92 metres and a very aerodynamic shape.

Winner of the Red Dot Product Design Award 2024, thanks to its extremely sleek design - with an aerodynamic drag coefficient of 0.209 - it has, just like its smaller sibling, two-level headlamps, concealed door handles, frameless doors and a tail with big fastback shapes, all combined with a panoramic sunroof integrated into the rear window.

Dongfeng 007 2024 Dongfeng 007 2024