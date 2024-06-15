If you like to travel by car, you can now also do so in a Bentley. The British manufacturer recently unveiled its new 'Extraordinary Journeys by Mulliner' programme, a package of special trips to New Mexico, Scandinavia, China, New Zealand and the UK.

The initiative includes a series of travel experiences designed to offer unique road trips with exclusive access to the best of local cuisine, design, architecture and activities.

The main objective, according to the company, is to combine the allure of British automotive engineering with the luxury of some of the world's most fascinating destinations. Here are the details.

Global journeys with exclusive destinations

The Extraordinary Journeys by Mulliner are not just journeys. According to Mulliner, they are true adventures that allow participants to immerse themselves in the culture and natural beauty of the places they visit, all on board customised Bentley cars.

Each itinerary is designed to offer unique experiences, such as private visits to exclusive vineyards, guided tours of historic homes, stays in luxury hotels and dinners prepared by Michelin-starred chefs.

As mentioned, clients can choose not only the destination and itinerary, but also the vehicle that will accompany them throughout their stay - Bentley cars customised by the Mulliner division with the latest technology to ensure uncompromising comfort and safety.

Bentley Extraordinary Journeys Collection by Mulliner - UK

Unique cars for unique journeys

To showcase the new customised travel package, Mulliner itself has created a limited series of Bentayga SUVs designed to evoke the atmosphere of the most scenic and wild places in the package regions.

The Extraordinary Journeys Collection by Mulliner, in particular, takes its cues, especially in terms of interior and exterior colour combinations, from the different locations of the travel experiences presented by the British manufacturer, namely New Mexico, Scandinavia, China, New Zealand and the UK.

Bentley Extraordinary Journeys Collection by Mulliner - China Bentley Extraordinary Journeys Collection by Mulliner - New Mexico, the interior Bentley Extraordinary Journeys Collection by Mulliner - New Zealand, the interior

David Parker, Chief Commercial Officer of Mulliner, said: