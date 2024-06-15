The Jaguar F-Type celebrated its world premiere at the 2012 Paris Motor Show. After 12 years, it is now over. Exactly 50 years after the end of production of the legendary E-Type, the last vehicle to be produced is being transferred to the Jaguar Heritage Collection.

There, the very last one will be able to take part in a series of special events and activities this year. However, the last two Jaguar F-Types would be a better description, because the in-house collection of iconic models will not only be enriched by the final coupé, but also by the final convertible.

Gallery: Last Jaguar F-Type (2024)

However, the truly final F-Type of the two is the Convertible in "Giola Green" with a black roof. A 5.0-litre V8 powers the mighty hairdryer with 575 PS. As befits its status, the driver sits on a brown Windsor leather interior. According to Jaguar, this is similar to the last Series III E-Type from 1974 with a 5.3-litre V12 - also a Cabriolet, of course.

Almost on the same day 50 years ago, the very last E-Type also ended production in 1974. This one stepped down in favour of a new, more radical Jaguar XJ-S. The F-Type also heralded a new Jaguar phase. A four-door electric GT is set to lead the prestigious brand into an all-electric future. The presentation is planned for 2025.

"The singular vision of Jaguar's founder, Sir William Lyons, was to always be forward-thinking, relevant and original. On this foundation, Jaguar has spent almost a century evolving modern British luxury.

Today, as we celebrate the F-TYPE and our 75-year history of innovative Jaguar sports cars, we also look forward to the dawn of a new era. We will reinvent and evolve the Jaguar brand, focussing on greater customer intimacy and engagement - driven by our ambition to inspire like no other," said Rawdon Glover, Managing Director at Jaguar.

The convertible version of the F-Type was Jaguar's first two-seater sports car in 40 years. In 2013, the British brand won the "World Car Design of the Year" award. A whopping 87,731 vehicles were produced in total.

But don't worry, although production of the F-Type in Castle Bromwich has come to an end, the stylish sports car will still be available until early 2025. However, you won't get the very last ones. They are now lined up next to the XE, XF and XF Sportbrake models, which have also recently been discontinued.