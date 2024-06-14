This German league champion and cup winner, English league champion and cup winner, and three-time German Footballer of the Year never managed to triumph at a European championship or a World Cup, but the former captain of the German national team, Michael Ballack, was able to collect numerous titles in other respects.

Among them, he has held a little-known one for 16 years in which he is the owner of the very first Ferrari 250 GT SWB California Spider! Ferrari's factory demonstration car, which was presented to the public at the Geneva Motor Show in 1960. Today, the man with 98 German national team appearances is selling this car, the first designed by Scaglietti, for between €14.5 and €16.5 million (approx. £12.5 and £14 million) at RM Sotheby's.

Gallery: 1960 Ferrari 250 GT SWB California Spider by Scaglietti

The auction house writes that the car is being offered for sale for the first time in 16 years "from a very prestigious private collection". According to a spokesman for RM Sotheby's who spoke to the English newspaper The Sun, Michael Ballack must have acquired this vehicle when he was at Chelsea between 2006 and 2010. After befriending seven-time Formula 1 world champion Michael Schumacher.

"An icon among icons, it occupies a unique place in Ferrari history, being the very first 250 GT SWB California Spider ever built, and has an incredible history as Ferrari's factory demonstration car at the Geneva Motor Show in 1960," said the RM Sotheby's spokesperson in an interview with The Sun.

Only five owners in total would have enjoyed this very first Ferrari 250 GT SWB California Spider, with only three long-term owners in the last 60 years. Ballack's Ferrari was fitted as standard with a Tipo 168 engine (a 280 PS 3.0-litre V12) in racing trim, concealed headlights and a removable hardtop.

The 'Ferrari Classiche' red book also certifies that everything about the car is as it should be: the engine, gearbox, rear axle and bodywork are all original. Its 'current owner' is said to have looked after the 250 GT SWB California Spider for the past 16 years. A total of 53 examples were built.

Apparently, Michael Ballack is as delicate with his car collection as his foot was with the ball. The photos provided by the auction house confirm this. Anyone with a few quid to spare will therefore get an extremely rare and wildly chic car.

But as popular and expensive as the Ferrari 250 GT Califonia Spider is, the next potential owner could also be a celebrity. Other celebrities, such as actor Chris Evans, also own one of the 53 Ferraris.