Those looking for an affordable compact SUV with practical and essential features are waiting for the new Dacia Duster to arrive at dealerships, but those looking for something even bigger and more spacious are waiting to discover the all-new Dacia Bigster.

The new C-segment SUV, anticipated by the 2021 concept and expected to debut in late 2024, is already busy road-testing, as recent prototype spy photos confirm. Based on the 'stolen' images, we decided to reconstruct the possible appearance of the new Bigster with our exclusive render.

Bigster: a big Duster

As you can see from our digital preview, the styling differences compared to the Bigster concept of three years ago and its smaller sibling are minimal, if you exclude the extension of the rear end that increases the overall length from 4.34 metres of the Duster to 4.60 metres of the Bigster.

Dacia Bigster (2025), rear pillar detail in Motor1.com render

New and squarer, however, is the design of the front end, which is decidedly massive and with vertical lines, with a further evolution of the Duster's Y-shaped LED light signature repeated at the rear. The shape of the Bigster's rear pillar also gives way to a larger boot, while the rear door handle is vertical and integrated into the frame.

Elongated CMF-B base

So let's expect a boot capacity of at least 500 litres from the Bigster, compared to 472 litres for the Duster. This is thanks to an extreme lengthening of the common CMF-B platform of the Renault Nissan Mitsubishi Alliance, which before the Bigster had reached its maximum expansion with the Renault Arkana, which is 4.56 metres long.

Dacia Bigster (2025), rendered by Motor1.com Dacia Duster (2024)

To keep costs down inside the new Dacia, the seven-seater may not be available, an option reserved for the Jogger and the larger Renault Espace. Perfect for an SUV of these dimensions and characteristics would instead be the availability of the Sleep Pack, the double bed with integrated mattress that opens from the boot and transforms the Bigster into a compact motorhome.

Hybrid and possibly LPG engines

In terms of engines, the Dacia Bigster should replicate what is offered by the Duster, starting with the 1.0 LPG ECO-G with 100 PS, moving on to the mild hybrid 1.2 with 131 PS (also 4x4) and arriving at the full hybrid 1.6 with 140 PS and automatic transmission.

The price of the new Dacia Bigster is expected to start at just over €20,000 (approx. £17,000) and go up to almost €30,000 (£25,000) for the richest equipment. The price level should therefore be slightly higher than the Duster, while the commercial launch would be set for the first half of 2025.