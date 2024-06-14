The Fiat Panda is preparing for the big leap to become electric, ready to challenge other small battery-powered cars presented in recent months. It is a new life for the Italian bestseller born in 1980 from the pencil of Giorgetto Giugiaro.

The restomod designed by Inglorious Basterds Cycles, a Ferrara workshop that has been preparing the re-edition for months in a more serious off-road style than ever, will overhaul the original Fiat Panda with the focus on the Fiat Panda 4x4 .

The first laps

It was the guys from Inglorious who shot the short video you can find below, starring their Panda engaged in some tests. You can see very little, but we already got an idea of what it will look like a while ago thanks to some renderings which are attached in the gallery below.

La Fiat Panda 4x4 di Inglorious Basterds Cycles

The style of the original Fiat Panda 4x4 is taken up in full, along with numerous aesthetic changes due to the need to create a real off-roader. The reduced dimensions, additional lights and knobbly wheels give it a decidedly 'tough' look as the sharp lines help it to cope better with off-road routes. This is where the Fiat Panda 4x4 from Inglorious Basterds Cycles, on paper, seems not to fear any unforeseen circumstances.

Apart from the front and rear differentials, the anti-roll bars and the manual traction release, what is most surprising is the 42 cm ground clearance which, combined with the design of the bumpers, allows for angles of attack and exit of 64°. And to think that in the renderings it was thought to arrive at an already excellent 45°.

The interior of the Fiat Panda 4x4 by Inglorious Basterds Cycles

Wild outside and super technological inside, the dashboard will house digital instrumentation and infotainment system. To complete the work there will be four individual leather seats.

The presentation of the Panda 4x4 by Inglorious Basterds Cycles is scheduled for autumn 2024.