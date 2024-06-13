We predicted it in February and now it's confirmed. The Tesla Model Y was the best-selling car in the world in 2023. The mid-sized American SUV has made history not only for coming in first place, but also for doing so in such a short time since its introduction to the market, and it's the first time an all-electric car has topped the global rankings.

The Tesla Model Y was officially unveiled in March 2019, meaning its first full year on the market was 2020, when the pandemic hit the markets. Excluding that terrible, abnormal year, it took the Model Y just three years to rise to the top.

That's a remarkable achievement, especially when you consider that this vehicle isn't available everywhere in the world. It is one of the few cars to appeal to consumers as diverse as the Chinese, Americans and Europeans.

Tesla makes history

According to our research, the Tesla SUV sold 1.22 million units last year. That's 64% more than in 2022, or almost 480,000 more units. That's the other reason it made history. No other car has achieved such annual growth.

Tesla Model Y

Finally, the Tesla Model Y has also made history, as it is the first time that an all-electric vehicle has topped the world rankings. Until now, Toyota's hybrid models have come closest to achieving this feat, but not all of them have succeeded. As the world continues to shift from combustion engine cars to zero-emission cars, the Tesla Model Y can proudly say that it was the first to occupy this position.

Numerous Japanese models in the top 25

Further down the world rankings, Toyota placed five models in the top 10 thanks to the popularity of the RAV4 in China and North America, good results from the Corolla family (the saloon dropped two places due to increased demand for its sister Corolla Cross), the Camry's strong position as the world's most popular mid-size saloon, and good results from the Toyota Hilux, the most popular vehicle in emerging markets.

Honda also achieved good results with the CR-V, which came third. The Civic saloon, Accord and HR-V also made it into the top 25, showing that Honda is very strong in Asia and North America.

Toyota RAV4 Honda CR-V

The popularity of the Ford F-150 in the US and Canada was enough to put it in seventh place, even though it is not available in most parts of the world. Its rivals, the Chevrolet Silverado 1500 and Ram 1500, occupy 16th and 18th place respectively. These vehicles accounted for 14% of vehicle sales in the United States and Canada.

The second best-selling electric vehicle in the world was once again a Tesla, the Model 3, in tenth place, with volumes up by 5% thanks to the introduction of the facelift version.

Tesla Model 3 BYD Act 3

Chinese manufacturers also made it into the top 25, with BYD placing three of its models: the Qin, a compact saloon with an electrified engine that is very popular in China; the Song Plus, a mid-size SUV; and the Yuan Plus, or Atto 3, which recorded the biggest percentage change compared with 2022, at +119%.

Finally, only two European models feature in the top 25. The Volkswagen Polo hatchback and the Volkswagen Jetta. This reminds us that the European industry may not be fully aligned with global trends.

Will we continue to see more Chinese models at the expense of European and American models?

The best-selling cars in the world in 2023

Tesla Model Y, 1,223,000 Toyota RAV4, 1,075,000 Honda CR-V, 846,000 Toyota Corolla Sedan, 803,000 Toyota Corolla Cross, 716,000 Toyota Camry, 651,000 Ford F-150, 624,000 Toyota Hilux, 605,000 Nissan Sentra, 534,000 Tesla Model 3, 509,000 Honda Civic Sedan, £479,000 BYD Qin, 474,000 Nissan X-Trail, 462,000 Honda Accord, 451,000 Hyundai Tucson EWB, 423,000 Chevrolet Silverado 1500, 412,000 Hyundai Elantra, 399,000 RAM 1500, £374,000 BYD Song Plus, 370,000 Volkswagen Polo HB, 364,000 Volkswagen Jetta, 362,000 Mazda CX-5, 357,000 BYD Yuan Plus, £356,000 Suzuki Swift, £354,000 Honda HR-V, 336,000 Toyota Highlander, 334,000 Ford Ranger, 333,000 Kia Seltos, 332,000 Ford Escape, 331,000 Nissan Qashqai, 315,000 Kia Sportage EWB, €314,000 Volkswagen Lavida, 310,000 Volkswagen Tiguan Allspace, £309,000 BYD Dolphin, £309,000 Volkswagen T-Roc, £308,000 Dacia/Renault Sandero, 307,000 Toyota Yaris Cross, 305,000 Peugeot 208, 299,000 Renault Clio, 294,000 Hyundai Creta, 293,000 Volkswagen T-Cross, 289,000 Toyota Yaris Sedan, £285,000 Isuzu D-Max, £281,000 Haval H6, 280,000 BMW X3, £279,000 Audi Q5, 266,000 Toyota Yaris, 266,000 Hyundai Kona, 264,000 Saipa Tiba, 262,000 Toyota Tacoma, 259,000

The author of the article, Felipe Munoz, is a specialist in the automotive industry at the European Union agency JATO Dynamics.