We predicted it in February and now it's confirmed. The Tesla Model Y was the best-selling car in the world in 2023. The mid-sized American SUV has made history not only for coming in first place, but also for doing so in such a short time since its introduction to the market, and it's the first time an all-electric car has topped the global rankings.
The Tesla Model Y was officially unveiled in March 2019, meaning its first full year on the market was 2020, when the pandemic hit the markets. Excluding that terrible, abnormal year, it took the Model Y just three years to rise to the top.
That's a remarkable achievement, especially when you consider that this vehicle isn't available everywhere in the world. It is one of the few cars to appeal to consumers as diverse as the Chinese, Americans and Europeans.
Tesla makes history
According to our research, the Tesla SUV sold 1.22 million units last year. That's 64% more than in 2022, or almost 480,000 more units. That's the other reason it made history. No other car has achieved such annual growth.
Tesla Model Y
Finally, the Tesla Model Y has also made history, as it is the first time that an all-electric vehicle has topped the world rankings. Until now, Toyota's hybrid models have come closest to achieving this feat, but not all of them have succeeded. As the world continues to shift from combustion engine cars to zero-emission cars, the Tesla Model Y can proudly say that it was the first to occupy this position.
Numerous Japanese models in the top 25
Further down the world rankings, Toyota placed five models in the top 10 thanks to the popularity of the RAV4 in China and North America, good results from the Corolla family (the saloon dropped two places due to increased demand for its sister Corolla Cross), the Camry's strong position as the world's most popular mid-size saloon, and good results from the Toyota Hilux, the most popular vehicle in emerging markets.
Honda also achieved good results with the CR-V, which came third. The Civic saloon, Accord and HR-V also made it into the top 25, showing that Honda is very strong in Asia and North America.
Toyota RAV4
Honda CR-V
The popularity of the Ford F-150 in the US and Canada was enough to put it in seventh place, even though it is not available in most parts of the world. Its rivals, the Chevrolet Silverado 1500 and Ram 1500, occupy 16th and 18th place respectively. These vehicles accounted for 14% of vehicle sales in the United States and Canada.
The second best-selling electric vehicle in the world was once again a Tesla, the Model 3, in tenth place, with volumes up by 5% thanks to the introduction of the facelift version.
Tesla Model 3
BYD Act 3
Chinese manufacturers also made it into the top 25, with BYD placing three of its models: the Qin, a compact saloon with an electrified engine that is very popular in China; the Song Plus, a mid-size SUV; and the Yuan Plus, or Atto 3, which recorded the biggest percentage change compared with 2022, at +119%.
Finally, only two European models feature in the top 25. The Volkswagen Polo hatchback and the Volkswagen Jetta. This reminds us that the European industry may not be fully aligned with global trends.
Will we continue to see more Chinese models at the expense of European and American models?
The best-selling cars in the world in 2023
- Tesla Model Y, 1,223,000
- Toyota RAV4, 1,075,000
- Honda CR-V, 846,000
- Toyota Corolla Sedan, 803,000
- Toyota Corolla Cross, 716,000
- Toyota Camry, 651,000
- Ford F-150, 624,000
- Toyota Hilux, 605,000
- Nissan Sentra, 534,000
- Tesla Model 3, 509,000
- Honda Civic Sedan, £479,000
- BYD Qin, 474,000
- Nissan X-Trail, 462,000
- Honda Accord, 451,000
- Hyundai Tucson EWB, 423,000
- Chevrolet Silverado 1500, 412,000
- Hyundai Elantra, 399,000
- RAM 1500, £374,000
- BYD Song Plus, 370,000
- Volkswagen Polo HB, 364,000
- Volkswagen Jetta, 362,000
- Mazda CX-5, 357,000
- BYD Yuan Plus, £356,000
- Suzuki Swift, £354,000
- Honda HR-V, 336,000
- Toyota Highlander, 334,000
- Ford Ranger, 333,000
- Kia Seltos, 332,000
- Ford Escape, 331,000
- Nissan Qashqai, 315,000
- Kia Sportage EWB, €314,000
- Volkswagen Lavida, 310,000
- Volkswagen Tiguan Allspace, £309,000
- BYD Dolphin, £309,000
- Volkswagen T-Roc, £308,000
- Dacia/Renault Sandero, 307,000
- Toyota Yaris Cross, 305,000
- Peugeot 208, 299,000
- Renault Clio, 294,000
- Hyundai Creta, 293,000
- Volkswagen T-Cross, 289,000
- Toyota Yaris Sedan, £285,000
- Isuzu D-Max, £281,000
- Haval H6, 280,000
- BMW X3, £279,000
- Audi Q5, 266,000
- Toyota Yaris, 266,000
- Hyundai Kona, 264,000
- Saipa Tiba, 262,000
- Toyota Tacoma, 259,000
The author of the article, Felipe Munoz, is a specialist in the automotive industry at the European Union agency JATO Dynamics.