Like the M2, BMW has also given its civilian brother a slight facelift. However, it takes a connoisseur's eye to notice the new features. With a detailed modified design, extended standard equipment and consistent digitalisation, the two-door model is now even more attractive. At least that's what BMW says. Let's get started.

With the design features of the now standard M sports package, the new edition of the compact two-door expresses its dynamic character even more intensively. The M-specific design includes particularly large air intakes at the front of the vehicle, pronounced side skirts and a striking rear apron with vertically aligned reflectors and a diffuser-style insert.

Gallery: 2025 BMW M240i

17 Photos

At the front of the new BMW 2 Series Coupé, the surround of the kidney grille is now in pearlescent chrome. The side skirts and the lower section of the rear apron are no longer painted in black, but in the respective vehicle colour. The diffuser insert in high-gloss black provides a high-contrast accent in the rear view.

The BMW M240i xDrive Coupé has its own version of the M specific design features to optimise the cooling air supply and aerodynamic balance. Its individual appearance also includes the high-gloss black inserts for the side air intakes and a black spoiler lip on the front apron, the model-specific rear spoiler and the trapezoidal tailpipe trims protruding from the rear apron on the right and left. The exterior mirror caps of the BMW M automobile are now painted in high-gloss black.

BMW M240i (2024)

The M High-gloss Shadow Line is now also standard equipment for the new BMW M240i xDrive Coupé as well as for all other models. The M Pro sports package, which is available as an option for all variants of the new BMW 2 Series Coupé, complements the dynamic exterior design that signals driving pleasure with M Shadow Line lights, an M rear spoiler in sapphire black and the M high-gloss Shadow Line with extended features. There is also an M sports brake system with red-painted brake callipers and M seat belts.

The range of exterior colours for the new BMW 2 Series Coupé includes two solid and seven metallic paint finishes. The two BMW Individual paint finishes Frozen Pure Grey metallic and Frozen Portimao Blue metallic are also available. The Fire Red metallic and Skyscraper Grey metallic variants are available for the first time for the two-door model. Exclusively for the BMW M240i xDrive Coupé, the Zandvoort Blue uni paint finish has also been added to the range.

BMW M240i (2024)

All model variants of the new BMW 2 Series Coupé come as standard with 18-inch (BMW M240i xDrive Coupé: 19-inch) M light-alloy wheels in a double-spoke design and two-tone finish. New 19-inch M light-alloy wheels in double-spoke design are available as an option. They are available either in the colour Jetblack or in a two-tone version. The BMW Individual range also includes a choice of new 19 -inch light-alloy wheels in a Y-spoke design and two-tone finish. All 19-inch light-alloy wheels are combined with mixed tyres.

In addition, the modifications to the interior are all about digitalisation. The BMW Curved Display for intuitive operation of vehicle functions continues to gain in importance. The fully digital display system consists of a 12.3-inch Information Display and a Control Display with a screen diagonal of 14.9 inches. It now serves as a platform for the further developed BMW iDrive with QuickSelect based on the BMW Operating System 8.5.

This means that the automatic climate control functions and, with the appropriate equipment, the seat and steering wheel heating can also be operated by touch on the Control Display or by voice command. This is associated with a further reduction in the number of buttons and controls in the cockpit and a corresponding redesign of the instrument panel. New adjustment knobs on the fresh air grilles in the centre of the instrument panel and on the driver's and passenger's side offer the option of adjusting the direction of air flow by turning and tilting.

BMW M240i (2024)

In addition, the ambient lighting that comes as standard in the new BMW 2 Series Coupé includes new waterfall lighting integrated into the trim of the central air vents. Its colour and brightness can be adjusted to suit individual preferences, with a choice of nine colour worlds. The individual colour and brightness settings are saved depending on the profile.

The new BMW 2 Series Coupé comes with an M leather steering wheel as standard. In its new version, it has a steering wheel rim that is flattened at the bottom, precisely modified spokes and a discreet centre marker. The model-specific M leather steering wheel of the new M240i xDrive Coupé now also has a flattened rim at the bottom. In addition, it underlines the sporty ambience in the interior with a red centre marker in the 12 o'clock position and contrasting stitching in the colours of M GmbH.

Let's move on to the engines. The only six-cylinder in the drive portfolio of the new BMW 2 Series Coupé remains the 374 PS 3.0-litre in the M240i xDrive Coupé. Enough for 4.3 seconds from zero to 62 mph.

BMW M240i (2024)

There is also a choice of three other petrol engines and a diesel engine, each with four cylinders and a displacement of 2.0 litres. The entry-level model is the 218i Coupé with 156 PS, which accelerates from standstill to 62 mph in 8.7 seconds.

The 220i Coupé with 184 PS and a sprint time of 7.5 seconds and the 230i, whose maximum output of 245 PS enables the standard sprint in 5.9 seconds, rank above it.

The only diesel is the BMW 220d Coupé. The diesel engine generates a maximum output of 190 PS and is combined with 48-volt mild hybrid technology. Its starter generator, which is integrated into the belt drive, supports the combustion engine with an additional output of 11 PS. This enables the 220d Coupé to accelerate from zero to 62 mph in 6.9 seconds.

All engines are combined with an 8-speed Steptronic automatic transmission. With the new edition of the compact two-door model, it is not only used in the BMW M240i xDrive Coupé, but also in the BMW 230i Coupé, the BMW 220i Coupé and the BMW 220d Coupé in its 8-speed Steptronic Sport transmission version as standard. For the new BMW 218i Coupé, this variant of the automatic transmission is offered as an optional extra.

The M sports suspension with its taut suspension tuning and stroke-dependent shock absorbers, which is fitted as standard in the four-cylinder models, is designed to provide a noticeable increase in agility and cornering dynamics. It also includes a variable sports steering system with a ratio that depends on the steering angle.

Prices for the "new" BMW 2 Series Coupé start at £36,865 with order books open from today. Here are the models being offered in the UK:

Model Max Power*

(PS) Peak Torque*

(Nm) Acceleration*

(0-62mph) (secs) Top Speed*

(mph) CO2

Emissions*

(WLTP) (g/km) Fuel

Consumption Combined*

(WLTP) (mpg) RRP Starting Price

(excluding OTR costs) 220i 184 300 7.5 146 149 - 146 41.5 – 44.1 £36,865 230i 245 400 5.9 155** 157 - 151 39.8 – 42.8 £40,320 M240i xDrive 374 500 4.3 155** 198 - 185 32.1 – 34.9 £46,045

*All figures relating to performance, consumption and emissions are provisional. **Electronically limited.