The Audi RS 4 Avant becomes the RS 5 Avant. The name change in Ingolstadt is the result of the brand's decision to identify all combustion engine models with odd numbers, while 100% electric models will carry even numbers.

The name will not be the only change planned for the super estate, which will be a plug-in hybrid for the first time in its history. A necessary step not only to reduce emissions, but also to take performance to the next level.

What can we expect?

Expected in late 2024 and early 2025, the new RS 4 Avant (sorry, RS 5) has been shown off at the Nürburgring in a spy video posted on YouTube by CarSpyMedia. The sporty family car is still wrapped and camouflaged, but its shape appears to be definitive.

With a wide design and pronounced bumpers at the front and rear, the Audi sports a large hexagonal grille. The size of the alloy wheels is significant, at least 20 or 21-inch, while at the rear there is a fairly prominent spoiler and two oval tailpipes.

An LED light bar in the centre of the tailgate shouldn't be missing either.

Chassis and engine

In addition to its looks, the chassis of the future RS 5 Avant has also been redesigned, with an apparently lower and stiffer stance than the current A4 Avant. The braking system is still expected to be carboceramic, while the powertrain will consist of a V6 engine combined with an electric unit.

It is certain that total power will exceed the 450 PS and 600 Nm of the current 2.9-litre V6, and that the 0-62 mph time should be less than 4 seconds. The Audi will still be equipped with quattro all-wheel drive, while the battery range could be between 30 and 45 miles.

For more information, we'll have to wait a few more months.