It's curtains for the Ford Mustang GTD, which has now been unveiled as a limited, road-legal version of the GT3 racing car. It features adaptive suspension and active aerodynamics, which are prohibited under the competition regulations. Performance? Over 800 PS from a supercharged 5.2-litre V8.

$325,000 (approx. £275,000). This estimated price makes the Ford Mustang GTD the most expensive Mustang in the 60-year history of the model series. However, this price does not deter interested parties from applying for the vehicle. According to Ford, over 7,500 applications were received in the past 37 days during which the offer was open in the United States and Canada. Now it's Europe's turn. To this end, Ford is bringing the extreme Mustang to Le Mans along with a Performance Package.

Gallery: Ford Mustang GTD

20 Photos

The Ford Mustang GTD Carbon Series 2025 will make its debut at the 24 Hours of Le Mans this weekend. It comes with a new Performance Package, a driver-oriented interior, visible carbon fibre elements and an eye-catching Chroma Flame paint finish.

Let's start with the Mustang GTD's Performance Package. A key component on the way to a sub-7-minute lap of the legendary Nürburgring Nordschleife, it includes a larger splitter on the front apron, underbody flaps and a drag reduction system on the rear wing. The active aerodynamic elements are designed to reduce drag on the straights without compromising aerodynamic grip in corners.

The Performance Package also includes a Lightweight Package, which removes some noise-absorbing materials and adds 20-inch magnesium wheels and a unique front skirt. Whilst the Performance Pack is only available on this Carbon Series model, it can be used on the entire Mustang GTD range.

Recaro seats are on board as standard, as is a new Mustang GTD steering wheel. The GTD interior will be seen for the first time at Le Mans.

The flat-bottomed steering wheel has a thick, well-padded rim with high-quality Dinamica inserts and a leather cover as well as carbon fibre inserts. Exclusive to the Mustang GTD, there are buttons on the steering wheel for adjusting suspension firmness and exhaust mode, allowing the driver to keep their eyes on the road while adjusting cornering behaviour and sound under acceleration.

Two new buttons are also located on the Hero panel in front of the gear lever to access the Track Apps page and activate a front axle lift function to help avoid obstacles in car parks and driveways.

The driver also has more control over how the standard eight-speed dual-clutch gearbox manages the 800-plus metric horsepower of the supercharged 5.2-litre V8, thanks to the highly visible 3D-printed titanium paddle shifters. The rotary switch in the centre console is also made of titanium.

The new Chroma Flame paint finish of the Mustang GTD takes centre stage at Le Mans. It is one of six standard colours for the Mustang GTD - alongside Polymimetic Grey, Race Red, Shadow Black, Frozen White and Lightning Blue - and is offered exclusively for the Mustang GTD. The deep burgundy colour matches the Carbon Series equipment perfectly.

The Carbon Series emphasises the carbon fibre body and leaves the bonnet, roof and rear deck unpainted, while the wheels (aluminium or magnesium) are painted in Magnetite. Body-coloured or contrasting painted stripes are also available, as are Grabber Blue, Race Red or black-painted brake callipers.

The Unreal Gaming technology that powers the Sync 4 infotainment system now features Mustang GTD-specific welcome and farewell graphics on the 13.2-inch touchscreen and 12.4-inch reconfigurable digital display panel. Each of the six driving modes features a Mustang GTD, while the new performance display is exclusive to the pinnacle of Mustang performance. It puts the gear indicator and rev counter centre stage, while removing all superfluous information.

The European debut of the Mustang GTD coincides with the official opening of the application window for the European market. On 13 June at 1pm CEST, potential Mustang GTD customers in the European Union can apply to buy the boldest Mustang ever at TheMustangGTD.com.