Recover waste at sea, such as large fish farm networks or various types of plastic, to clean up the ocean and reuse this waste to give it new life in cars. With this in mind, Hyundai has renewed its partnership with Healthy Seas for the fourth year running. The waste recovered will be transformed into ECONYL yarn floor mats for the Ioniq 5, Ioniq 6 and the new Santa Fe in Europe.

In addition to the ocean, the Korean company wants to take care of the forests. Hyundai Motor North America has strengthened its partnership with the non-profit organisation, 'One Tree Planted', to plant 300 000 additional trees in the United States, Canada and Mexico.

Towards a fully circular economy

Hyundai and Healthy Seas kicked off their 2024 activities with a massive clean-up operation along the west coast of Greece. This year's work, focused primarily on abandoned fish farms, began with an intensive ten-day clean-up, alongside educational and community engagement activities, with the aim of safeguarding the waters and promoting healthier marine environments for local communities.

Hyundai

Despite the difficulties, the volunteers managed to remove many pollutants, including looped pipes, fish farming nets, polystyrene elements and other harmful debris. These materials, as we have said, will be selected and recycled, and the nylon parts will be regenerated in ECONYL yarn by the Italian company Aquafil to create new sustainable products that will be carried on board certain models.

Hyundai and One Tree Planted

To celebrate the continued partnership with One Tree Planted, Hyundai employees volunteered at a planting event in California. José Muñoz, President and Global COO of Hyundai Motor Company and CEO of Hyundai Motor North America, explained that these acts were important to the brand:

"At Hyundai, we firmly believe that as a car manufacturer, we must be more proactive in responding to climate change than companies in other sectors."

Hyundai (in North America) has strengthened its partnership with "One Tree Planted".