After the special editions, has Alpine decided to move on to exclusive colours? With no new models to speak of in recent years, the French sports car brand has kept its customers busy with countless different versions (A110 S, A110 GT, R Le Mans, San Remo 73, R Turini, Fernando Alonso, etc).

And when the imagination runs out, why not reinvent new liveries? That's what the manufacturer has done, and these new colours are perhaps worth the effort.

No more limits to customisation

The French carmaker's personalisation department, Atelier Alpine (the equivalent of Mulliner for Bentley or Tailor Made for Ferrari), has announced more than twenty new combinations of exterior colours and upholstery. These 26 configurations are reserved exclusively for the S and R Turini versions of the A110, and the manufacturer has only presented three of them for the moment.

We start with a new blue (how original), called 'Matte Storm Blue'. This new shade is offered on an A110S, with black wheels (see below). Inside, the door handles are surrounded by another superb blue and there is red stitching on the upper part of the bucket seats, the steering wheel, the dashboard, the centre console and the black Alcantara upholstery.

Acid Green or Seismic Red?

If you're a little fed up with the ubiquitous blue colour on Alpine cars, the manufacturer has also unveiled other, very different colours, which are presented on the A110 R Turini. The first is called 'Matte Acid Green' and is matched with two-tone wheels (gloss black and polished metal), concrete grey seats and stitching on the dashboard and centre console, in an interior still dominated by Alcantara.

The second is called 'Seismic Red' (see below and main photo) and the least we can say is that it suits this car particularly well, with its gloss black wheels and the omnipresence of carbon fibre on its aerodynamic kit. The interior is also dressed in red, and the finish is very similar to that seen on the blue A110 S. These colours follow on from the 29 new body colours, three wheel finishes and four paint colours for the brake callipers, which Alpine had already introduced in 2020 with its chromatic revolution.

The interior of the Alpine A110 R Turini in

The brand will present the 2024 combinations to the public on the fringes of the Le Mans 24 Hours, at the same time as the official presentation of the A290, on Thursday 13 June. However, these new finishes will not be available until the third quarter, and will not be delivered until the end of the year at the earliest.