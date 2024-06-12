It is now a little over three years since Ferrari did the unthinkable and announced plans for its own electric car. The first Cavallino Rampante with a purely electric drive is still scheduled for launch at the end of 2025, and it will make a lot of noise, literally and somehow also quite realistically, although there will no longer be a combustion engine. The electric car from Maranello will not be completely silent.

We already know this from one or two electric cars, especially the sportier ones. The sound of a fake combustion engine is sometimes used. The best examples are the Hyundai Ioniq 5 N and the electric Abarth 500, with the Hyundai even simulating gear changes on request.

Whether this will be the case with Ferrari remains to be seen. The Italians are vaguely hinting at something else. In an interview with the Australian magazine Drive, Emanuele Carando, Product Marketing Director, said, "[the sound is] always authentic in a Ferrari", and he added that it will be a "real Ferrari", although it remains unclear exactly what sound the vehicle will make.

The only way to create an "authentic" sound would be to leave it to the whine of the electric motor. The engineers could amplify it with loudspeakers, but then it wouldn't be completely authentic, would it?

Whatever the soundtrack ends up sounding like, Maranello's first foray into the world of pure EVs should "deliver different emotions" compared to currently available models.

An electric car is a pretty big thing, so it's somewhat understandable why Ferrari is still a bit tight-lipped about it. It hasn't even been announced yet what shape the car will have. At least we know that it will be built in a new factory, which is currently being finalised at home in Maranello. The as yet unnamed model is expected to account for five per cent of the company's sales in 2026 - the first full year of sales.

The arrival of the first electric Ferrari will not mean the end of the twelve-cylinder. The plan is to build it until it is no longer legally possible. Carando assured enthusiasts that it will be the customers who decide whether they want a pure petrol engine, a plug-in hybrid or an electric car.

Ferrari will outdo its arch-rival Lamborghini in terms of e-car launches. The bull will not launch its first all-electric offering, a 2+2-seater grand tourer called the Lanzador, until 2028. Ferrari expects that by the end of the decade, 40 per cent of its annual sales will be cars without combustion engines.