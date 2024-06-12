What better opportunity than the 1000 Miglia for Alfa Romeo to show the general public the new Junior in action. It is well known that there is a special relationship between what Enzo Ferrari called "the most beautiful race in the world" and the Arese firm, born of the many victories accumulated over the years.

The latest addition to the family joins the protagonists of the race, which include a 1900 Sport Spider from 1954 and a 1900 Super Sprint from 1956, and the last two versions of the Giulia and the Stelvio Quadrifoglio and the Super Sport editions dedicated precisely to Alfa's first victory in the 1000 Miglia, dating back to 1928. And that's not all.

Junior, the smallest member of the big family

It may be the latest arrival, but the Junior could not have hoped for a better welcome. In addition to the cars already mentioned, there will in fact be 50 or more Alfa Romeos out of a total of 400 participants. This makes the Biscione team the biggest and also the most representative of Italian motor sport.

So it will be great to be able to admire the most historic cars side by side with the most modern, like the Junior, which is one of the first Alfa cars to feature certain technologies. First of all, it is the first Alfa to be available in an electric version, and then there are many other goodies such as the mild hybrid powertrain for the 136 PS 1.2 which, if desired, can also have intelligent all-wheel drive thanks to the addition of an electric motor on the rear axle.

In addition to Level 2 driver assistance equipment, it is one of the few in its segment to offer LED matrix headlights and ChatGPT integration in its infotainment system.

Alfa Romeo Junior aux 1000 Miglia 2024

We're there too!

The Motor1.com Italy team is keeping a close eye on the 1000 Miglia. Indeed, Andrea Farina is at the wheel of the aforementioned 1956 1900 Super Sprint, car number 405, with an exceptional co-driver, Davide Cironi, influencer and YouTuber with a passion for cars.

At the same time, Lorenzo Curatti follows everything behind the scenes of the 1000 Miglia 2024 through the history of the Junior, the Alfa mechanics who put their hands on the cars in the race and, of course, the 1954 1900 Sport Spider, entrusted to Nicola Larini, 1993 DTM champion with the Alfa Romeo 155 V6 TI, and to rally navigator Luca Ciucci.

Where to see the 1000 Miglia 2024

So many Alfa cars, historic and otherwise, together, it's a sight not to be missed. It's a sort of mobile open-air museum that's a must-see, and that's where the 1000 Miglia 2024 will be taking place.

See you there, and don't forget to tag us and post on social media!