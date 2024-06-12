The new Apple CarPlay has been talked about for months, and now a debut finally seems to have arrived.

During the WWDC 2024 (Apple Worldwide Developer Conference), Apple published new images and information about the redesigned mirroring system for smartphones.

According to Apple, the official debut of the new Apple CarPlay is expected to take place later this year on a number of models from Porsche and Aston Martin, with integration in 'older' cars taking place at the discretion of the car manufacturers. Let's find out the details.

All integrated

The new and long-awaited Apple CarPlay, as we have known for several months now, will represent a radical evolution of the current system. Its operation, shown in the video below, will, as always, require the presence of an iPhone on board to connect it to the infotainment system, but it will be much more customisable and will work purely wirelessly. No more cable then, so it will be more convenient.

Customisation will be one of the biggest new features of the new system, with Apple CarPlay effectively taking over every screen on board, from the digital instrumentation to any screens placed in front of the front passenger.

The new Apple CarPlay and rear view camera integration

But that's not all. According to what the company specified during the presentation, ample room for customisation will also be left to the carmakers themselves, who will be able to change the interface and colours to match their own style, allowing the system to also access some of the car's 'fundamental' settings while driving, such as driving modes, ADAS (Advanced Driver Assistance Systems) or the rear view camera.

The new Apple CarPlay

Not (yet) for everyone

As we said, Apple's new system will make its first appearance later this year in some as yet unspecified Porsche and Aston Martin cars.

In order to be used on older cars, however, it will have to be hardware-based (by changing the on-board systems altogether), something that no car manufacturer is officially proposing at the moment, limiting itself rather to software updates even via OTA, which is not sufficient in this specific case.