In a wet-to-dry Montreal race, Fernando Alonso and Lance Stroll finished sixth and seventh respectively, both drivers executing a solid race to finish behind the inherently quicker cars from Red Bull, Mercedes and McLaren.

It was a big boost for the Silverstone-based squad after going backwards during the first third of the 2024 season relative to its nearest rivals. RB appeared to have leapfrogged it in the pecking order, but by outscoring the Faenza team by 10 points in Montreal, Aston has strengthened its grip on fifth place.

But ahead of a return to more traditional European venues like Barcelona, the Red Bull and Silverstone, Aston Martin is not getting ahead of itself on whether or not it has solved the tricky handling characteristics and changing balance of its AMR24, which will be much more exposed on high-downforce circuits with longer and faster corners.

"It would be premature to say we have understood everything," team principal Mike Krack cautioned.

"I think we have a lot of work to do still. But obviously, it was a step in the right direction this weekend.

"There are different and difficult circuits coming up, so we need to sit down and see what is the best possible package for the races to come, because they will be very intense."

Stroll was convinced Aston's Montreal performance was track-specific because of its emphasis on aerodynamic efficiency and performance in slower corners.