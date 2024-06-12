Lotus' first electric hyper-GT, the Emeya is one of the fastest charging cars in the world. In fact, the car sets a record of 10-80% in 14 minutes, as certified by consultancy firm P3, fresh from the publication of its Charging Index Report for Asia.

The British company owned by the Chinese Geely group says it is a result achieved thanks both to the use of a 400 kW power pack, absorbed by the hyper-GT at an average of 331 kW, and to the cell-to-pack structure of the batteries, which "allows 20% more cells in the same space compared to a standard modular design".

The secrets of the Lotus Emeya

Among other goodies, the Emeya is "equipped with a new cooling system architecture, designed to improve thermal performance and battery efficiency". It thus outperforms "the leading electric vehicles available today such as Mercedes EQS, BMW i7, Tesla Model Y, Genesis G80, Xpeng G9, Kia EVP, Hyundai Ioniq 6, Nio ET5 and BYD Atto 3".

"With our industry-leading charging technology," comments CEO Qingfeng Feng, "Emeya exceeds the limits of a standard electric vehicle, giving drivers the safety they need to travel anywhere. We are offering an unparalleled driving experience in the Grand Tourer package to increase the desire to switch to electric".

The Lotus recharge card The Lotus Cars App

Power and speed

Turning to the specifications, Lotus' electric hyper-GT is powered by a twin motor that delivers a combined 905 PS and 985 Nm of torque, with "a class-leading power-to-weight ratio that inspires a unique driving experience". The Emeya goes from 0 to 62 mph in 2.78 seconds and reaches a top speed of 159 mph.