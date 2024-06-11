A dream come true. To be able to run the 1000 Miglia race with Alfa Romeo. Need we say more?

That's what's in store for our very own Andrea Farina, the Motor1.com journalist who devotes himself body and soul to the classics, and Davide Cironi, who has made his passion for sports cars and driving at the limit his reason for living. They are a truly unique crew who will take turns at the wheel of car number 405, a spectacular 1900 Super Sprint from 1956!

When and where to see them

While you can find all the general information in our article on the venues for the 2024 1000 Miglia, below we summarise the stages with start and finish times for Andrea and Davide in car number 405, which will follow a very different (and very intense) schedule from the one followed by Andrea in a 520 PS Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio Anniversario during the 2023 edition of the 1000 Miglia.

Tuesday 11th June

14:45 departure from Brescia

Bergamo

Novara

Vercelli

22:15 arrival in Turin

Wednesday 12th June

9:15 am Turin

Acqui Terme

Passo del Faiallo

Genoa

La Spezia

Massa

22:15 arrival in Viareggio

Thursday 13th June

8.30 departure from Viareggio

Lucca

Pontedera

Rosignano Marittimo

Bibbona

Castagneto Carducci

Castiglione della Pescaia

Marta

Viterbo

22:45 arrival in Rome

Friday 14th June

8:30 departure from Rome

Civita Castellana

Amelia

Orvieto

Solomeo

Passignano sul Trasimeno

Sinalunga

Radda in Chianti

Prato

Col de la Futa

23:45 arrival at San Lazzaro di Savena

Saturday 15th June

8:30 departure from Bologna

Ferrara

Bovolone

Villafranca di Verona

Sirmione

Valtenesi

Salò

15:45 arrival in Brescia

The Super Sprint... and the Sport Spider

Built by the Milanese workshop Touring Superleggera, the elegant high-performance coupé in Andrea and Davide's hands is the 1956 Alfa Romeo 1900 Super Sprint owned by Stellantis Heritage. To honour the advertising slogan that defined the 1900 as the "family car that wins races", but above all to obtain a more powerful engine, Alfa Romeo increased the piston bore on this SS by 2 mm, bringing the cubic capacity to 1,975 cm3 (compared to the original 1,884 cm3) and thus increasing performance to 115 PS, driven by a 5-speed gearbox instead of the 4-speed of the previous Sprint models.

In addition, with the race number "309", Alfa Romeo will take part in the 2024 1000 Miglia with a truly crazy car and crew. The Alfa Romeo 1900 Sport Spider, a prestigious barchetta prototype designed by Franco Scaglione for coachbuilder Bertone, with 138 PS and 880 kg of weight, will be driven by Nicola Larini, former F1 driver and loved by Alfisti (and others) for his victory in the DTM, the German Touring Car Championship, at the wheel of the legendary Alfa Romeo 155 2.5 V6 TI in 1993. He is navigated by his friend Luca Ciucci, a passionate driver and member of a public body linked to the motoring world.