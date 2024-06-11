Referred to by Enzo Ferrari as the "the most beautiful race in the world", the 2024 edition of the 1000 Miglia is under way. The event features historic cars produced between 1927 and 1957, when the 1000 Miglia was not a regular race but a speed race, with a route between Brescia and Rome.

The route, which has never changed over the years, will see more than 300 teams competing in 2024, ready to cross some of Italy's most beautiful regions.

1000 Miglia 2024, the dates

The 1000 Miglia 2024 takes place from Sunday 9 to Saturday 15 June. As always, the first two days will be devoted to technical scrutineering and timekeeping. The actual start is scheduled for today Tuesday 11 June at 12:30.

Here is the complete calendar for 1000 Miglia 2024 :

- Sunday 9 June : departure from the Brixia Forum at 10.00 a.m. with sports and technical scrutineering, while the 1000 Miglia village will open at 4.30 p.m. The 7th Roberto Gaburri Trophy will take place from 18:30 to 19:30.



- Monday 10 June: between 10.00 and 19.00, the sporting and technical scrutineering will continue, while the clocking-in operations will run until 20.00. At 6.00 p.m., there will be a traditional mass at the Duomo Nuovo.



- Tuesday 11 June: the big day for the start of the 1000 Miglia 2024, scheduled for 12:30. The final checks will be carried out between 7.30 and 8.30 am. The arrival of the first car in Turin, at the end of the first stage, is scheduled for 8pm.



- Wednesday 12 June: day dedicated to the second leg of the 1000 Miglia 2024, departing at 7.00 a.m. and after a lunch break in Genoa at 12.00 p.m., arriving in Viareggio at 8.00 p.m.



- Thursday 13 June: departure at 6.15 am for the third stage and arrival in Rome from 8.30 pm.



- Friday 14 June: back north with the fourth stage, departing at 6.15 am and arriving in San Lazzaro di Savena at 9.30 pm.



- Saturday 15 June: last day of the 1000 Miglia 2024, departing from Bologna and arriving in Brescia at 13:30, followed by a parade of cars down Viale Venezia to the city centre. The official prize-giving ceremony will take place at 6.30pm.



1000 Miglia, the 2023 edition

1000 Miglia 2023, the route

According to tradition, Brescia represents the start and the finish of the 1000 Miglia, with the caravan heading first for Rome before setting off in the opposite direction. Here are the main stages of the 2024 edition:

- Tuesday 11 June :

12:30 Brescia

Bergamo

Novara

Verceil

20:00 Turin

- Wednesday 12 June :

7.00 Turin

Acqui Terme

Col di Faiallo

Genoa

Pimenter

Masse

20.00 Viareggio

- Thursday 13 June :

6.15am Viareggio

Lucca

Pontedera

Rosignano Marittimo

Bibbona

Castagneto Carducci

Castiglione de la Pescaia

Marthe

Viterbo

20.30pm Rome

- Friday 14 June :

6.15am Rome

Civita Castellana

Amélie

Orvieto

Solomeo

Passignano sul Trasimeno

Sinalunga

Radda in Chianti

Pelouse

Pass Futa

21.30pm San Lazzaro di Savena

- Saturday 15 June :

6.15am Bologna

Ferrara

Bovolone

Villafranca di Verona

Sirmione

Valtensi

Salô

1.30pm Brescia