The Suzuki Jimny is one of our favourite SUVs of today, and the Land Rover Defender is one of our most loved too. That's why we find this news so intriguing.

After all, on the one hand we have a 4x4 with a cheap price tag, like the Suzuki Jimny. On the other, a true legend and an icon of luxury and design in classic form, like the classic Land Rover Defender.

The third ingredient? The third ingredient is the genius of Japanese tuning specialist Damd. A tuning firm famous for its work, which often fuses Suzuki's cheap off-roader with some of the world's best 4x4s, for example with its G-Class, called Little G Traditional (see related link below).

A unique SUV, a mix of Jimny and Defender

As usual, Damd offers a Land Rover-inspired styling kit comprised of a grille, front and rear bumpers, bonnet, skirts and Dean Cross Country or APIO Wildboar SR hubcaps to match the body colour. In short, everything you need to 'transform' into a Defender.

Gallery: Suzuki Jimny “little D.” By Damd

10 Photos

This very British Jimny also features specific vinyl graphics, such as the Union Jack on the sides, while the rear suspension has been revised, improving the departure angle to 49 degrees. So, it's even better for off-road driving.

In addition, it is worth remembering that all of the above components are available separately, so that each user can create the car to his or her own taste. This also applies to items such as a new number plate bracket or the retro-style seat covers, available in a grey chequered or beige finish.

So now we come to the crux of the matter, the price of this curious preparation, dubbed 'Little D'? Just 508,000 yen for the most complete finish, paint included, but without the corresponding taxes, which is equivalent to around £2,500, at the current exchange rate. Unbelievable.

Mechanically, however, the Jimny has little in common with the Defender. After all, there is no upgrade for the 102 PS 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine, which can be combined with a five-speed manual gearbox or a four-speed torque converter automatic, just like the standard model.

In its favour, however, is the all-wheel drive system ALLGRIP PRO, a reduction gearbox and hill descent control. These are essential ingredients to ensure that off-road driving is no problem.

Source: Motor1.com Spain