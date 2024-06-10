Since its inception, the 1000 Miglia has promoted the culture of progress-oriented improvement. Nowadays it means giving space to sustainable mobility, which in a nutshell is embodied in the 1000 Miglia Green. The road race for alternative-fuelled cars takes place as part of the 1000 Miglia and this year will be held from 11 to 15 June.

Leading the way for the 2024 edition is the Totem GT Electric, the Italian zero-emission sports car built by hand and inspired by the historic Alfa Romeo Giulia GT. The company's latest, 'Armonìa', was recently unveiled at Villa Erba during Como Car Week.

Italian design and electric heart

The GT Electric is an Italian design model inspired by the lines of the 1960s and 1970s. It has a power output of 590 PS, 900 Nm and a range of 311 miles on a single charge. It sprints from a standstill to 62 mph in 2.9 seconds and reaches an electronically limited top speed of 130 mph.

"We are proud to participate in the 1000 Miglia Green and to show the world the beauty of our GT Electric," said Riccardo Quaggio, CEO of Totem Automobili. "This event is an important opportunity to promote sustainable mobility and to demonstrate that the future of luxury sports cars can also be electric. Totem GT Electric is the symbol of our commitment to innovation and sustainability, but I am aware that the electric car will never be able to return the emotions and driving sensations that only a combustion engine - ideally an Italian one - is able to give back".

<p>Totem GT Electric, gli interni</p>

Technical data sheet

  Totem GT Electric
Length 4.27 metres
Width 1.85 metres
Height 1.31 metres
Wheelbase 2.50 metres
Weight 1,470 kg
Engine 1 electric 590 PS
Traction Rear
Top speed 130 mph
Acceleration 0-100 km/h 2.7 seconds
Battery capacity 81 kWh
Range 249-311 miles
Tyres Michelin Pilot Sport  Cup 2 - 225/40 ZR18 front, 275/35/ZR18 rear

