This does not come as a complete surprise as VW is the main sponsor of the German national football team. The passenger car division had already launched special models for a limited period of time in the course of the UEFA European Men's Football Championship in Germany from 14 June to 14 July 2024. Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles (VWN) is now following suit with the "Goal" promotional packages for the Caddy, the ID. Buzz and the Multivan.

Extensive equipment for less money is the motto of the Goal special models for the Caddy, ID. Buzz and Multivan. Design packages with contrasting exterior components, some of which are painted black, seat heating and extensive lighting, visibility and assistance packages are all included.

Gallery: VW Goal special models 2024

3 Photos

According to VWN, the Goal special models also offer a net price advantage of €1,140 or 25 per cent compared the equivalent additional features of a Caddy Life. With the ID. Buzz, the Goal advantage on the additional equipment in the special model is up to €2,975 net or 50 per cent compared to the corresponding equipment in the ID. Buzz Pro, as the Goal model already includes the Assistance package, the Basic Comfort package and the Basic Infotainment package. For the Multivan, depending on the engine, this is up to €1,416 net or 25 per cent less.

For the Caddy Goal, this means that the passenger car models based on the Caddy Life are already equipped with the multicoloured Digital Cockpit, the "Travel Assist" driver assistant and a reversing camera system. However, front and rear parking assistance and parking assistant, keyless central locking, electrically adjustable, heated and folding exterior mirrors with high-contrast black painted mirror housings are also on board.

According to Volkswagen, darkened rear side and rear windows, an aluminium pedal set, the multifunction steering wheel and gear lever in leather as well as separately adjustable seat heating for the front seats are also included.

VW Caddy Goal (2024)

But that's not all. The Caddy Goal also comes with parking and lane change assistants, ACC automatic distance control, automatic headlight switch-off, auto-dimming interior mirrors, sensor-controlled windscreen wiper control and silver roof rails.

The Caddy Goal arrives on 17-inch "Colombo" alloy wheels with optimised rolling resistance in matt black with a high-sheen finish. A two-zone air conditioning system cools the interior as standard. In Germany, Goal lettering adorns the steering wheel rim and the D-pillar of the Caddy, thus recognising the special model.

Compared to the Multivan Life, the Multivan Goal has three assistance packages designed to make driving even safer. These include the lighting package - consisting of High Beam Assist, dynamic headlight levelling and bad weather lighting - and the "Basic" parking package.

VW Multivan Goal (2024)

The latter includes the reversing camera and the parking assistant. The range is rounded off by the "Advanced" assistance package with ACC automatic distance control, Lane Change Assist with Blind Spot Warning, Rear Traffic Alert, Exit Warning and more.

Other features of the Multivan Goal include aluminium-look pedals, a heated multifunction steering wheel, the multicoloured Digital Cockpit Pro, heated seats, 3-zone Climatronic, side windows made of heated glass (darkened at the rear), the proactive occupant protection system and extensive ambient lighting. Visually, this Multivan special model stands out from its standard counterpart with black 17-inch Dundrod alloy wheels and, in Germany, Goal lettering on the steering wheel rim and on the D-pillar.

Prices for the special model with the "Goal" campaign package based on the Caddy Life start in Germany at €31,010 net (€36,901.90 gross) for the family van, i.e. the passenger car version with a normal wheelbase, and at €33,480 net (€39,841.20 gross) for the long-wheelbase Maxi version. Both Caddy Life Goal models are powered by an 115 PS TSI petrol engine with a six-speed manual gearbox.

VW ID. Buzz Goal (2024)

Prices for the ID. Buzz Goal start at €54,105 net (€64,384.95 gross) for the normal wheelbase version and €55,640 net (€66,211.60) for the long wheelbase version.

Prices for the Multivan Goal start at €51,735 net (€61,564.65 gross) for the short overhang version and €52,655 net (€62,659.45 gross) for the long overhang version, both powered by the 2.0 TDI with 150 PS.

The Caddy and Multivan are already available to order with the "Goal" campaign packages, the ID. Buzz will follow shortly.