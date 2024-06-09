Many people are looking for a compact, complete camper van at a good price and that goes unnoticed so that it can be parked with peace of mind. The Clever Drive 540 has all these qualities, and in this article you can find out about a brand new model for sale in Vizcaya, Spain.

This is Clever Vans' most compact model (just 5.4 metres long) and you'll be surprised by everything it has to offer in its well-equipped cabin. In fact, it can even come with a lift-up roof to increase the number of sleeping places to four.

The diesel engine is the 140 PS 2.2-litre HDi, combined with a six-speed manual gearbox. The van comes with air conditioning, LED daytime running lights, electric windows, central locking, cruise control and a large 90-litre fuel tank, among other things.

Gallery: Camper Clever Drive 540

20 Photos

Very well camperised van

The rear double bed measures 194 cm in length and 140 cm in width. The bathroom is also complete with toilet, washbasin and shower with water-repellent CPL coating.

The galley is also fully equipped with two hobs, an integrated sink and a 70-litre fridge with freezer compartment. For a more spacious feel, the cupboards are positioned low down. In particular, the furniture is beech-coloured and 15 mm plywood has been used.

In addition, the Clever Drive 540 is equipped with the stationary heating and Truma C4 gas hot water system for year-round travel in perfect climatic comfort. Other interesting details include an electric entrance step, reinforced insulation (20 mm) and Seitz S4 tinted windows with blackout and mosquito netting.

Camper Clever Drive 540 Camper Clever Drive 540

The fresh water and grey water tanks are 100 and 90 litres respectively, while the service battery is 95 Ah. Not to be forgotten is the four-seater dinette with swivel front seats and a folding table.

The only thing left to report is the price, which may surprise you positively. €70,000? No, the price is under €60,000. Specifically, they are asking for €59,840 (approx. £50,000), which we think is an interesting figure. If you want to know more about this camper, click on the Mundovan link below.

Source and photos: Mundovan