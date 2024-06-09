Launched in 2021 as Ford's big bet for China, the Evos crossover has failed to meet sales targets in that market. Despite heavy investment in design and technology, the model is not popular with the Chinese consumer and its sales figures have been steadily declining each month.

After an average of 800 units per month until 2023, sales fell to just 576 per month in the last quarter (very low by Chinese standards).

Ford, which produces the Evos in China in partnership with Changan, is preparing changes to revive market interest in the model and, among the changes, is even considering a name change. Apparently, the crossover could be called Mondeo Sport to try to associate it with the image of the popular saloon, which is quite successful among the Chinese.

Mondeo still exists

The decision seems quite logical, especially given the technical and aesthetic similarity between the two cars. They share the same platform, interior and much of the front and side styling.

Only at the rear does each car take on its own identity: The Mondeo is fitted with more traditional rear lights and the Evos with more different ones, C-shaped and interconnected by a strip running the length of the boot.

In terms of dimensions, the Evos is 4.92 metres long, 1.92 metres wide, 1.60 metres high and has a wheelbase of 2.94 metres. Under the bonnet, the 2.0-litre turbocharged four-cylinder petrol engine delivers 240 PS and is expected to gain electric power support.

The range includes more luxurious trim levels and the sporty ST-Line, equipped with specific design elements, including new bumpers and alloy wheels.

The name change is expected to be made official soon and the Evos will be renamed Mondeo Sport. We think this car would have its appeal in Europe. Incidentally, the traditional Mondeo is also sold in Middle Eastern markets, where it is called Taurus.