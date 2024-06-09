The world's leading European trade fair for security & Defence will take place in Paris from 17 to 21 June 2024. Mercedes-Benz Special Trucks will be exhibiting six vehicles at Eurosatory. Anyone who has served or still serves in the German Armed Forces knows that lorries with the three-pointed star are ubiquitous there, for example in the form of the Unimog.

From 2025, Mercedes-Benz Special Trucks will also be offering the Zetros all-terrain truck with four axles and all-wheel drive (8x8) in two variants. The Zetros will then be available in various configurations from two-axle to four-axle. The Zetros 8x8 on display at Eurosatory is the result of a major order from the Canadian Ministry of Defence, under which over 1,500 Zetros vehicles will be delivered over the next few years.

Mercedes will also be presenting a Zetros with a protected cab at Eurosatory. In future, the vehicle with the protected cab can be delivered directly from the Wörth plant. In future, it will be possible to offer the entire product range of the high-terrain Zetros from 4x4 to 8x8 with and without a protected cab from a single source.

Visitors to stand D127 (EXTPe6b Outdoor) will also find other vehicles for military use: a Unimog U5000 with platform and tarpaulin as a troop transporter, an Arocs 6x6 with double winch as an armoured tractor unit, a Zetros 4x4 and the variable FGA chassis as a tactical chassis for armoured personnel carriers (APC).

The new 8x8 vehicle variant offers a significantly increased payload of up to 25 tonnes with the usual high off-road capability. At the same time, the available body space is increased thanks to the longer vehicle frame. The Zetros can therefore be used for an even wider range of tactical and logistical requirements.

Mercedes Zetros 6x6 with protected driver's cab

In any case, the series with OM 460 in-line six-cylinder diesel engine, with 360 to 510 PS and a maximum torque of up to 2,300 Nm from a displacement of 12.8 litres, is designed for heavy-duty use. Off-road, drivers benefit from the large slope and ramp angles and the wading capability, while engageable longitudinal and transverse differential locks can increase traction and manoeuvrability depending on the driving situation. The Zetros 8x8 also retains full off-road capability while significantly increasing transport performance.

The new Zetros 8x8 will be available in two variants. The first variant has two axles at the front and two axles at the rear, with the two front axles being steered. In the second variant, the axles are divided between a steered front axle and three rear axles. The last of the three rear axles is steered in order to reduce the curve radius. Both variants will be available both as a tractor unit and as a carrier vehicle with a large body space.

Mercedes Unimog U5000

The new Zetros 8x8 is 11.15 metres long, 2.60 metres wide and 3.70 metres high. The vehicle is powered by the Euro V OM 460 in-line six-cylinder engine with a displacement of 12.8 litres. The diesel engine delivers 510 PS. The Allison 4500 SP automatic transmission ensures high driving dynamics. When driving through sand and mud, the tyre pressure can be adjusted on the move using the tyre pressure regulation system.

For water crossings and high off-road mobility, the Zetros comes with a 1.50 metre wading capacity as an optional extra. A hook lift system with front spreader is fitted for fast loading and unloading of containers.

A Zetros with a protected cab from Mercedes-Benz Special Trucks will also be on display at Eurosatory. The exhibit has a tank from Lindner & Fischer, which was built in collaboration with WEW Westerwälder Eisenwerk GmbH and is self-healing.

This means that if liquid escapes, it reacts with the coating and usually seals the damaged area again. The tank body can be fixed in place using an interchangeable frame with twistlock fasteners and can therefore be fitted and removed in just a few minutes.

Mercedes Zetros 4x4

Another model in the Zetros series is the Zetros 4x4 with Mercedes-Benz OM460 Euro III in-line six-cylinder engine, which has a capacity of 12.8 litres and an output of 360 PS. The vehicle on display has a low-torsion platform body with tarpaulin and benches for transporting personnel and materials.

With heavy-duty drive components and a solid chassis and suspension design, the Mercedes Arocs is also suitable for off-road operations, even under challenging climatic and environmental conditions. At Eurosatory, the company will be exhibiting an Arocs 6x6 with the same engine as the Zetros models: the powerful OM460 delivers 421 PS.

Mercedes Arocs 6x6

With double tyres and a double winch, the semitrailer tractor is suitable for carrying out heavy off-road transport, for example as an armoured tractor unit. The double cable winch can be used to recover damaged vehicles and load and unload them onto the low-loader.

Mercedes-Benz Special Trucks is also exhibiting a Unimog. The "universal motorised vehicle" has been part of the vehicle fleets of state armed forces for almost 75 years. The Unimog U 5000 on display is fitted with the Euro 3 OM 924 engine with 222 PS. The body with a torsion-free flatbed as a troop transporter comes from EMPL Fahrzeugwerk GmbH.

Mercedes-Benz Special Trucks FGA Chassis

The "chassis for protected superstructures" is the basis for armoured tactical-military wheeled vehicles (Armored Personal Carrier, APC) with protected cells of 9.5 to 14.8 tonnes gross vehicle weight. Numerous international military special vehicle manufacturers build their products on this chassis derived from the Unimog.

The drive train of the special chassis 14.8 is equipped with the Euro III six-cylinder diesel engine OM 926 LA, which has an output of 336 PS and is coupled with the Allison 3500 automatic transmission with six gears. The chassis features mechanical, electrical, hydraulic and pneumatic interfaces that are suitable for various superstructures.