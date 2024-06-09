The new Fiat 500 hybrid will be produced in Mirafiori, Italy, between late 2025 and early 2026. The engine will come from the Stellantis plant in Termoli, the exhaust system will be produced in Naples and the gearbox will also be made in Mirafiori.
Fiat has therefore decided to strengthen its ties with this factory by presenting a new special edition: the 500e Mirafiori, which will arrive in Italian dealerships during the summer at a price yet to be announced.
Celebrating 50 years of the 131 Mirafiori
The 500th Mirafiori celebrates the employees and the Mirafiori factory fifty years after the debut of the 131 Mirafiori in 1974. It will also be available in a cabriolet version, with two batteries of either 42 kWh or 23.8 kWh. It will be sold in celestial blue, with 16-inch burnished alloy wheels and a chrome plate on the rear window frame with the signature "MIRAFIORI" next to the Turin skyline.
Fiat 500e Mirafiori
Standard equipment includes a Level 2 assisted driving system, integrated navigation and a parking assistance system with 360-degree vision. This limited series also comes with soft-touch premium seats, a 10.25-inch touch-screen radio and a 320-watt premium audio system from JBL.
Mirafiori's role in Stellantis' strategy
The 500th Mirafiori was unveiled during a visit by Olivier François to the Mirafiori plant, during which the CEO of Fiat and the global marketing director of Stellantis discussed the strategic role of the Italian plant for Fiat.
"Fiat is proud to be Italy's flagship in the world. Italy represents our foundations, our driving force and our future. Mirafiori is one of our driving forces, representing Italy, its people, its values, its pride and the 500. But today, 90% of Mirafiori's production is destined for foreign markets. To increase the number of 500s on Italian roads and meet the needs of Italian customers, we have decided to produce the new 500 hybrid, which will bear an Italian name and will be designed and manufactured in Turin, proudly Made in Mirafiori. Mirafiori clearly plays a strategic role for the brand and we continue to invest in Italy, in the 500 and in Mirafiori".