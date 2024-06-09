The new Fiat 500 hybrid will be produced in Mirafiori, Italy, between late 2025 and early 2026. The engine will come from the Stellantis plant in Termoli, the exhaust system will be produced in Naples and the gearbox will also be made in Mirafiori.

Fiat has therefore decided to strengthen its ties with this factory by presenting a new special edition: the 500e Mirafiori, which will arrive in Italian dealerships during the summer at a price yet to be announced.

Celebrating 50 years of the 131 Mirafiori

The 500th Mirafiori celebrates the employees and the Mirafiori factory fifty years after the debut of the 131 Mirafiori in 1974. It will also be available in a cabriolet version, with two batteries of either 42 kWh or 23.8 kWh. It will be sold in celestial blue, with 16-inch burnished alloy wheels and a chrome plate on the rear window frame with the signature "MIRAFIORI" next to the Turin skyline.

Fiat 500e Mirafiori

Standard equipment includes a Level 2 assisted driving system, integrated navigation and a parking assistance system with 360-degree vision. This limited series also comes with soft-touch premium seats, a 10.25-inch touch-screen radio and a 320-watt premium audio system from JBL.

Mirafiori's role in Stellantis' strategy

The 500th Mirafiori was unveiled during a visit by Olivier François to the Mirafiori plant, during which the CEO of Fiat and the global marketing director of Stellantis discussed the strategic role of the Italian plant for Fiat.