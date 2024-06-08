Ford is set to unveil its second all-electric model in Cologne, Germany. The date to mark on the calendar is 10 July.

It should be called the Capri, but at the moment there is no official confirmation, all that is known is that it will be an electric SUV based on Volkswagen's MEB platform. Also regarding the name, given what happened with the Milano (renamed Junior) it is possible that the Capri will no longer be called Capri.

Alongside the Explorer

Ford's new sports crossover will be built in the Cologne plant on the same line as the Explorer. Production will be between one third and two thirds of that of the more traditional Explorer, Ford indicated to journalists during a recent factory visit.

Prototypes were visible on the production line and the Blue Oval has the potential to build 250,000 units per year of both cars in three shifts. It will, however, start on two shifts.

The Ford plant in Cologne, Germany

Prices and competitors

The new sports crossover will compete with the Volkswagen ID.5, Skoda Enyaq, Smart #3, Volvo C40 Recharge, Nissan Ariya and Renault Megane E-Tech.

The price is not known, but according to Automotive News Europe estimates it could be around €42,500 (approx. £36,000). It will be available for order by the end of the year, so we just have to wait until July to see it and the end of the summer to find out how much it costs.