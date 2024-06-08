Abt has already supplied a whole series of candidates with complete conversion packages for their S model series. These include a 510 PS RS 4, an RSQ 8 pumped up to 700 PS and an RS 6 with 720 PS.

Most recently, a variant with up to 460 PS was presented with the RS3-S. Now it is the turn of the Audi RS 7, to which the Allgäu-based company has added 120 extra horses. With 720 PS and a torque of up to 950 Nm, the large sports coupé is right up there with the RS6-S in terms of performance.

But the tuner doesn't stop at just increasing performance. An aerodynamics package made entirely of glossy visible carbon fibre, consisting of a front lip, front blades, side sill attachments and rear spoiler, is also part of the special model.

A coilover suspension with sports stabilisers on the front and rear axles is designed to improve driving dynamics and enable precise handling. In order to transfer the increased performance to the road in a manner befitting its status, the Audi RS 7 is fitted with weight-optimised 22-inch sports wheels with TPMS, on which 285/30 R22 tyres are mounted.

What is no longer needed from the combustion process in the 4.0-litre V8 is chased by the tuner through a silencer system with four matt black stainless steel tailpipe trims and a diameter of 102 millimetres.

The tuning specialists also have a few details in store for the interior. The converted RS 7 is clearly recognisable as an Abt special model thanks to the gear knob cap made of glossy visible carbon fibre, the RS7-S logo on the seats and floor mats as well as the Abt logo on the start-stop switch cap and in the door entry lighting.

The Allgäu-based company also offers a potpourri of optional extras. These include a threaded sports suspension, a sports steering wheel in Alcantara with 12 o'clock markings including shift paddles made of glossy visible carbon fibre, seat frame trims and

dashboard trims, which are also made of glossy visible carbon fibre.

To ensure that the little darling does not suffer any damage on the racetracks of this world, a stone chip protection film is available on request, which makes partial or complete film wrapping possible.

The RS7-S conversion package costs €48,900 (approx. £42,000) and is available for both the Sportback and the Sportback Performance. Assembly and MOT approval are added on top of this and cost €5,940 (£5,000).

The price includes a 5-year warranty. And for those who don't yet have an Audi RS 7 in their garage, at least another €130,500 (£111,000) will be required for the complete package to make any sense at all.