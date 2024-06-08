The McLaren Artura Spider will be making its second public appearance at the 19th edition of Top Marques Monaco, to be held at the Grimaldi Forum from 5 to 9 June, following its lap of honour at the Monaco Grand Prix. Prince Albert II drove the new high-performance hybrid supercar on the famous Monte Carlo circuit.

Second public appearance for the Artura Spider

As part of an exhibition of the world's rarest supercars, the spider version of the Artura will be presented with significant improvements in terms of power, performance and driving pleasure. All these improvements will also be available on the coupé version of the McLaren.

McLaren Artura Spider (2024)

With an output of 700 PS and 720 Nm of torque, the new Artura can accelerate from 0 to 62 mph in less than three seconds, with a top speed of 205 mph. In 100% electric mode, the McLaren has a range of 21 miles.

The GTS presented in Monaco

Just a few metres from the Grimaldi Forum, the new McLaren GTS will be on display at the manufacturer's showroom. Based on the GT's aerodynamic package and profile, the GTS introduces new visual enhancements, making it more imposing. What's more, the GTS should be very comfortable in urban environments, with the British manufacturer describing the newcomer as "the most practical supercar money can buy".

McLaren GTS (2024)

Visibility is one of the new McLaren's strong points, both to the front and to the rear. The large glazed tailgate, glazed C-pillars and large rear quarter windows provide excellent rearward visibility.

In terms of performance, the new McLaren GTS boasts 635 PS and 630 Nm of torque. It accelerates from 0 to 62 mph in 3.1 seconds, with a top speed of 203 mph.