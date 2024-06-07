Coupé SUVs are now a constant and growing presence on the price lists of many manufacturers, especially premium ones, and the group is set to grow even larger with the arrival of the Audi Q6 e-tron Sportback, expected between late 2024 and early 2025. The coupé version of Ingolstadt's electric mid-size SUV will take its styling cues from its big sister, the Q8 e-tron Sportback.

This means sleeker lines, which we wanted to anticipate in our exclusive rendering.

Imposing and sinuous

Let's start with what won't change: the front end. The strictly closed grille, the slim horizontal lights and the air intakes will remain in place, giving the Audi Q6 e-tron Sportback a massive presence on the road. The rear, with a sloping rear window ending in a hint of a spoiler, will lighten the overall appearance. Just like the Q8 e-tron Sportback.

The length should increase by a handful of centimetres to 4.8 metres (the Q6 e-tron SUV measures 4.77 metres). The sides could also change, with a few extra ribs designed to give a sportier look.

Audi Q6 e-tron Sportback presented by Motor1.com

As for the interior, little or nothing is expected to change, at least in terms of the cabin. In fact, the sloping roof will almost certainly steal something in terms of load capacity, dropping below the 526 litres recorded by the Q6 e-tron. The roof will be lowered from the rear pillar so as not to penalise the height of the roof, allowing taller passengers to be more comfortable.

Audi Q6 e-tron, interior Audi Q6 e-tron, the boot

A few more horses?

The Audi Q6 e-tron Sportback will be based on the EPP platform of the Q6 SUV, with all-wheel drive or rear-wheel drive versions and batteries of 79 kWh or 95 kWh net, depending on the size of the engine. Power outputs will range from 326 to 516 PS, with the latter reserved for the SQ6 e-tron Sportback, the most powerful car in the group.

However, we wouldn't be surprised to see an even more powerful version, giving rise to the Audi RSQ6 e-tron Sportback.