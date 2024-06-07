The legendary Mercedes 190 E 2.5-16 Evolution II is the most striking example of how a family car can become a monster of power and a true racing hero. When it premiered at the Geneva Motor Show in 1990, it shocked fans with its widened wings and adjustable rear spoiler.

The reason for such extra bodywork was, as so often, motor racing. For FIA homologation of Group A vehicles for the DTM, 502 'Evo' road cars had to be built. They were all painted in metallic blue black and fitted with 17-inch wheels. Under the bonnet of the 190 E 2.5-16 Evolution II is a short-stroke 2.5-litre four-cylinder engine that Mercedes describes as "very rev-happy", producing 235 PS and 245 Newton metres of torque.

"Highly rev-hardy' isn't stupid at all, because if this engine needs anything, it needs revs. Full power is only available at 7,200 rpm, with maximum torque at 5,000 rpm. Acceleration from 0 to 62 mph in 7.1 seconds doesn't sound particularly impressive for a sports car, by today's standards. Even so, the Super Wing reaches 155 mph.

For its first auction at Lake Tegern in Germany, RM Sotheby's is bringing something even more blatant on a 190 basis. The sale takes place as part of the brand new Concours d'Elegance, which is expected to attract some of the world's most coveted classic cars to Bavaria from 22-27 July 2024.

Among the exceptional early deliveries for the auction is the unique opportunity to acquire the very first example of the much-anticipated HWA Evo. Based on Mercedes' W201 range, the HWA Evo takes the styling language of the legendary 190E 2.5-16 Evolution II and redefines it for a new era, combining classic form with state-of-the-art powertrain, chassis, brakes and aerodynamics.

Technically, HWA is planning a transaxle configuration with a 3.0-litre twin-turbo V6 from the Mercedes shelf. Power: 450 PS and 550 Nm of maximum torque. A six-speed manual gearbox is used for gear changes.

Highly anticipated, this reinterpretation immediately became a classic, of which only 100 examples were built, the very first being sold at the Tegernsee auction.

Since its creation as an independent company in 1998, HWA has forged a reputation as one of the world's leading motorsport engineering brands. HWA stands for Hans-Werner Aufrecht, one of the former founders of AMG. The company is based in a state-of-the-art factory in Affalterbach, Germany, and has won the DTM (Deutsche Tourenwagen Masters) several times with legendary drivers such as Bernd Schneider.

The HWA Evo project is the latest in a brilliant series of road cars, which includes the incredible Mercedes-Benz CLK GTR Coupé and the iconic Mercedes-Benz SL 65 AMG Black Series from 2008.

RM Sotheby's has announced a price of €700,000 to €900,000 (approx. £595,000 to £765,000) for the first HWA Evo. By comparison, a normal Evo II in its best condition is listed at €320,000 (£272,000).