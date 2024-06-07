If you're into Lego and cars, you'll know that Lego has a range called Speed Champions. This range includes various replicas of road cars and racing cars. In recent days, the Danish company has unveiled three new products.

Aston Martin AMR23 and Vantage Safety Car

Firstly, there's the kit comprising the Aston Martin AMR23 and Vantage Safety Car. The former is a replica of the British team's F1 car. Note that this is not the current single-seater, but one from last season. The second represents the safety car of the Formula 1 World Championship. Since 2021, Aston Martin has shared this role with Mercedes.

In terms of dimensions, the Formula 1 car is 4 cm high, 19 cm long and 7 cm wide. The measurements of the Safety Car are not given, but it should be smaller, taller and retain the same width. The whole set comprises 564 parts and costs £44.99.

Lambo V12 Vision GT, Mercedes-AMG G 63 and SL 63

The second kit is also made up of two vehicles: the Mercedes-AMG G 63 and the SL 63. The former is sold in black and measures over 7 cm in height, 18 cm in length and 8 cm in width, while the cabriolet is sold in yellow, but the dimensions are not given. Just over 800 parts are required to build the two vehicles. As with the Aston Martin kit, the two Mercedes-AMGs cost £44.99.

The third and final model is an individual vehicle. It's the Lamborghini Lambo V12 Vision GT. Made up of 230 parts, it is 3 cm high, 16 cm long and 7 cm wide. This is the only 'real' Lambo V12 Gran Turismo, as it is a concept car created solely for the 'Gran Turismo' video game. Unlike the two previous kits, the Lamborghini alone has a price tag of £20.99.

Products already available

As indicated on the official Lego website, these replicas are intended "for children", but also for car enthusiasts who want to display these vehicles as decoration. After all, there's no age limit on passion. For the curious, here are the other models already available in the 'Speed Champions' range:

McLaren F1 2023

BMW M4 GT3 and BMW M Hybrid V8

Ford Mustang Dark Horse

Audi S1 e-tron quattro

Mercedes-AMG F1 W12 and Mercedes-AMG Project One

Nissan Skyline GT-R (R34) from the film "2 Fast 2 Furious

Ferrari 512 M 1970

Ferrari 812 Competizione

Pagani Utopia

Lamborghini Countach

Porsche 963

McLaren Solus GT and McLaren F1 LM

Lotus Evija

These aren't the only vehicles on offer from Lego. For those with more patience and bigger budgets, there's the LEGO Technic range, where you can find much more detailed models like the Peugeot 9X8, to name but one. However, some models cost several hundred pounds. For example, the Ferrari Daytona SP3 and the Lamborghini Sián FKP 37 are the most expensive models, at £389.99.

Gallery: Peugeot 9X8 Lego Technic