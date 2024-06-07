A 1992 Mercedes-Benz 500SL once owned by the legendary Sir Stirling Moss is set to be auctioned at H&H’s Duxford sale on 19 June. This classic car, known for its connection to the racing icon and its luxurious design, is estimated to fetch between £10,000 and £12,000.

This particular R129-model SL, finished in the elegant Brilliant Silver Metallic and adorned with Grey leather upholstery, is more than just a beautiful vehicle; it symbolises the enduring bond between Sir Stirling and Mercedes-Benz. Moss famously clinched victory in the 1955 Mille Miglia behind the wheel of a Mercedes-Benz 300SLR, etching his name in the annals of racing history.

Sir Stirling Moss 500SL letter

Custom-ordered to meet Sir Stirling’s specifications, this 500SL was collected from Bremen, Germany, following a pre-delivery inspection on 24 July 1992. It was then registered in the United Kingdom with the distinguished '7 SM' plate in August of the same year. After four years, the car was sold through Graypaul Ferrari, showing a mileage of 25,602.

The current owner, who acquired the car in February 2006, has meticulously maintained it, including a significant overhaul of the cylinder heads. Now with 89,900 miles on the clock, the vehicle remains in impressive condition both inside and out. The service history is well-documented, featuring 12 main dealer and three specialist service stamps.

Accompanying the car are the original owner’s wallet, handbook, and service book, alongside a letter confirming Moss’s four-year ownership. Prospective buyers can view this automotive treasure at the Imperial War Museum in Duxford from midday on 18 June. Bidding will take place the following day, with options to participate in person, online, via telephone, or by commission bid.

“Sir Stirling Moss has often been described as the greatest Formula 1 driver never to have won a world championship, so we’re honoured to offer one of his personal cars,” James McWilliam, senior specialist at H&H Classics, comments. “Any car with a connection to the racing great is sure to fire up widespread interest, and this 500SL is certainly expected to do that.”