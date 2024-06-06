You're already building a pretty potent vehicle and then once again a tuner can't keep his hands still. And so the Italian specialists at Novitec have given the Maserati MC20 Cielo another extensive tuning.

Just under three seconds to 62 mph becomes 2.8. 81 PS are added to the already impressive 630. With a 3.0-litre V6 biturbo with 711 PS, this results in an output per litre of a hefty 237 PS. The maximum torque is now 818 Nm.

The increase in performance now propels the super sports car from Maserati to a top speed of 202 mph. You'd better hold on to your hair. All this is made possible by adjustments to the injection, boost pressure control and ignition maps.

To ensure that this power claws its way into the tarmac, Novitec gives the MC20 Cielo 21-inch forged wheels with five pairs of double spokes, which were specially developed for the super sports car in cooperation with the American manufacturer Vossen. With 255/30 ZR 21 tyres at the front and 325/25 ZR 21 tyres at the rear, this project should succeed. If you don't like gold, you are spoilt for choice from 72 different other colours.

Speaking of gold, a high-performance exhaust system with exhaust flaps provides the right sound. If you have the money, you can switch to a 999 fine gold-plated super-lightweight system, the material of which is also used in Formula 1 (Inconel). And where Novitec is already tinkering around anyway, individual customer wishes, including exclusive interiors, are of course fulfilled.

To reduce lift at high speeds, the supercar specialists modelled a front spoiler that is attached to the standard apron. At the rear, a rear spoiler provides sufficient downforce. Carbon fibre air intakes now adorn the bonnet. In addition, the MC20 Cielo is now 25 millimetres closer to the ground.

Meanwhile, Novitec remains silent on the cost of the conversion. But anyone who had around €280,000 (approx. £238,000) to spend on the vehicle will probably not give the costs a second thought when they enquire about tuning.