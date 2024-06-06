If you say A, you have to say B. Or in the case of BMW, if you say facelift, you have to say Alpina? Just one week after the facelift of the 3 Series, the car manufacturer from Buchloe is following up with its revised models.

"More power, more revving pleasure, excellent response" - that is the motto with which Alpina describes the 3.0-litre bi-turbo inline six-cylinder engine of the freshly revised BMW 3 Series and the 4 Series. The engineers squeeze out a whole 34 PS as a plus for the GT version, breaking the 500 PS barrier. 529 PS and a maximum torque of 730 Nm are now available to the inclined B3 GT and B4 GT driver on lively Alpine roads (if available).

Gallery: BMW Alpina B3 GT (2024)

78 Photos

A revised 8-speed sports automatic gearbox, a fully variable all-wheel drive and a standard, controlled rear axle limited slip differential attempt to master the situation. The increased performance, chassis design and optimised aerodynamics of the latest evolutionary stage are noticeable in the increased driving performance compared to the previous expansion stages.

0 - 62 mph 0 - 124 mph Top speed BMW Alpina B3 GT Saloon 3.4 seconds (-0.2) 11.6 seconds (-0.6) 191 mph (+3) BMW Alpina B3 GT Touring 3.5 seconds (-0.2) 12.0 seconds (-0.7) 190 mph (+3) BMW Alpina B4 GT Gran Coupe 3.5 seconds (-0.2) 11.9 seconds (-1.0) 190 mph (+4)

A stiffened connection of the rear shock absorbers in the body and a front strut brace give the pumped-up 3 Series more rigidity and directness. The saloon also has a larger rear axle stabiliser. Overall, despite the consistent sportiness, emphasis was placed on long-distance driving comfort.

The BMW Alpina B4 GT received new stabilisers with a stiffened connection, while the tuning of the steering and the controlled shock absorbers was extensively revised. The all-wheel drive and the controlled rear axle limited slip differential, on the other hand, were given a new set-up.

Gallery: BMW Alpina B4 GT (2024)

38 Photos

The exterior also features minor modifications to the "canards" and the rear diffuser. Classic 20-inch Alpina forged wheels with the striking spokes in the colour "Oro Tecnico" and the classic exterior colours "Alpina Blue" or "Alpina Green" complete the beefy look.

"Oro Tecnico" also in the interior. Some details and seams come in the design colour of the GT models. The shift paddles are made of anodised aluminium. GT lettering can be found both in the door sill trims and in the clasp of the new sports leather steering wheel. The production number with individual number plate on the centre console identifies the vehicle. BMW's "Driving Assistant Professional" comes as standard in the Alpina models.

BMW Alpina B3 GT and Alpina B4 GT are available to order now in the UK. Deliveries are expected to start in November 2024. £89,300 is the minimum price for the B3 GT Saloon, £90,400 for the Touring. The B4 GT Gran Coupé is available from £91,400. The latter is more or less the replacement for the M4 Gran Coupé, which was not realised by BMW.