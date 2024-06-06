BMW speaks confidently of the new 1 Series when it comes to the F70 model series that has now been unveiled and will go on sale at the beginning of October 2024. Certainly, this 1 Series is definitely recognisable as new. but it is also very similar to the previous F40 model from 2019. So, where are the differences and where are the similarities? Time for an initial comparison!

Exterior

Let's take a look at the exterior first. Of course, the 1 Series remains a five-door model; the 2 Series programme is responsible for all other requirements. The dimensions have only changed slightly compared to the predecessor model. The exterior length of the new BMW 1 Series has increased by 42 millimetres to 4,361 millimetres, while its wheelbase is 2,670 millimetres. The vehicle width is 1,800 millimetres, while the height has increased by 25 millimetres to 1,459 millimetres.

The additional four centimetres in length are presumably due to the slightly more pronounced front end of the F70. The flatter kidney grille compared to the F40 is particularly striking. Above it, in the centre of the logo, is what we have dubbed the "Neue Klasse crease". The daytime running lights are also reminiscent of the Neue Klasse.

Overall, the front of the 1 Series will look far less bulky and more elegant than its predecessor. The now narrower headlights are clearly recognisable. LED technology is standard, adaptive LED headlights with glare-free matrix high beam, cornering light and blue accents are available as optional extras.

BMW 1st (2019) BMW 1st (2024)

The side view of the new BMW 1 Series is most reminiscent of the previous model. The striking difference in the F70 is the graphic element with the number 1 in the Hofmeister bend on the C-pillar. This detail is familiar from the new 5 Series. The door handles (no hinged door handles as on the 5 Series) and the underlying crease in the sheet metal along the side are unchanged.

BMW 1st (2019) BMW 1st (2024)

Looking at the rear instead, the design seems to have evolved. New is the model designation with a large first digit, unless it is deleted.

BMW 1st (2019) BMW 1st (2024)

Interior

As before in the 1 Series, the amount of space is okay, but not outstanding. By folding down the rear seat backrest, the boot volume can be increased from 380 litres to up to 1,200 litres (BMW 120, BMW 120d: 300 to 1,135 litres). There is no difference to the old model here.

Like other details, the cockpit is reminiscent of the current 5 Series. As in many other BMW models, the "Curved Display" is now used in the 1 Series. The fully digital display system consists of two screens with 10.25-inch and 10.7-inch diagonals.

BMW 1st (2019) BMW 1st (2024)

The consistent digitalisation enables a significant reduction in the number of buttons and controls in the cockpit. The air conditioning system in the new BMW 1 Series is also digitally controlled. This means very few real buttons and, as in the X1, there is no rotary/pushbutton control.

Engines/transmission

Just like the engine of the BMW M135 xDrive, all other engines available for the new BMW 1 Series come from the latest generation of the Group's modular system. The three-cylinder petrol engine of the new BMW 120 and the four-cylinder diesel engine of the new BMW 120d are combined with 48-volt mild hybrid technology.

All drive units transmit their power to a 7-speed Steptronic transmission with dual clutch as standard. This means that there is no longer a manual gearbox in the 1 Series. The letter "i" has been dropped from the petrol models to create clarity in relation to the electric models such as the i4 and Co. Speaking of which, the 1 Series is not available as a purely electric or plug-in hybrid.

Shortly after the market launch (5 October 2024), two more petrol engines will be added to the F70 range from production 11/2024: a 116 as an entry-level engine with possibly 122 PS and the 123 xDrive with all-wheel drive and presumably 204 PS. Nevertheless, the range has been thinned out somewhat compared to its predecessor. Let's take a look at the F40 and F70 engines in the overview.

BMW 1 Series (F40) engines Engines BMW 1 Series (F70) 116i, 109 PS, R3, 1,499 cc, 6MT or 7DKG 116, probably R3, further details still unknown 118i, 136 PS, R3, 1,499 cc, 6MT or 7DKG 120i, 178 PS, R4, 1,998 cc, 7DKG 120, 156 PS, R3, 1,499 cc, 7DKG 128ti, 265 PS, R4, 1,998 cc, 8AT 123 xDrive, details still unknown M135i xDrive, 306 PS, R4, 1,998 cc, 8AT M135 xDrive, 300 PS, R4, 1,998 cc, 7DKG 116d, 116 PS, R3, 1,496 cc, 6MT or 7DKG 118d, 150 PS, R4, 1,995 cc, 6MT or 8AT 118d, 150 PS, R4, 1,995 cc, 7DKG 120d, 190 PS, R4, 1,995 cc, 8AT 120d, 163 PS, R4, 1,995 cc, 7DKG 120d xDrive, 190 PS, R4, 1,995 cc, 8AT

Prices

Some variants of the BMW 1 Series will be slightly cheaper, others more expensive. The base model 116 will start at €32,900 in Germany towards the end of the year. That is €2,300 more than before, albeit with improved equipment. It should also not be forgotten that an automatic transmission will always be included in future. Please note that only the 120 and M135 xDrive models are offered in the UK (pricing below in parenthesis). Here are all the prices of the F70 compared to its predecessor: