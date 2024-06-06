In celebration of its 50th anniversary, Mitsubishi in the United Kingdom has announced the Golden Jubilee Tour, a grand vehicle parade set for Saturday, 21 September. This event will showcase 50 vehicles, each representing the brand's rich history from 1974 to the present day, provided through Mitsubishi’s UK dealer network.

Participants will kick off the day at Mitsubishi's UK headquarters in Watermoor, Cirencester. The morning will begin with a briefing and light breakfast before embarking on a picturesque 100-mile journey through the scenic Cotswold countryside, dotted with charming villages and historical sites. The tour culminates at the renowned Badminton House, a venue synonymous with the Mitsubishi brand due to its long-standing sponsorship of the International Horse Trials.

Gallery: Mitsubishi heritage collection auction

5 Photos

The tour promises more than just a drive. Participants will navigate a series of checkpoints at notable locations before arriving at Badminton House, where they will drive through the estate's magnificent grounds. The day will conclude with refreshments and an awards ceremony, recognising the finest vehicles in various categories. Special accolades include a commemorative finishers’ award and a prize for the best-dressed crew, encouraging participants to don period-appropriate attire matching their car’s era.

The Golden Jubilee Tour follows the successful 40th Anniversary Tour in 2014 and the Centenary Tour in 2017, both of which were highly praised and are still fondly remembered by participants. Unfortunately, Mitsubishi UK ceased new vehicle sales in September 2021, transitioning to an aftersales-only operation under the IM Group. However, the company’s legacy and commitment to its community remain strong.

Owners of UK-spec Mitsubishi vehicles can apply to join the tour by completing an online form. Each entry will be carefully reviewed to ensure it aligns with the event's spirit and criteria, promising a truly special day for all involved.