From mines to roads, the future passport for electric car batteries will trace every stage in the supply chain, from the extraction of raw materials to the sale of models. Mandatory in the EU from 2027, some manufacturers are ahead of schedule.

One of these is Sweden's Volvo, which is almost ready to launch the first battery identifier on the Old Continent. The forerunner of the initiative? The EX90 SUV, which will soon go into production after being unveiled in 2022.

How does the battery passport work?

Reported by the Reuters press agency, this initiative was anticipated by Vanessa Butani, head of global sustainability at the Scandinavian company. "Being a pioneer and a leader is very important to us", she told the British news agency. But how does the battery passport work?

Volvo EX90

Developed with UK company Circulor, the digital identity document uses blockchain technology to map companies' supply chains. This operation is based on the collection of information from the production systems of battery suppliers, and mainly takes into account the use of renewable energy to calculate the environmental sustainability of products.

Each time Volvo uses a new supplier, the start-up is informed so that a survey can be carried out. The data contained in the passport will cover minerals, components, recycled materials and carbon footprint.

Drivers will be able to access it via a QR code placed on the driver's side door, while the full version of the document will be sent to the relevant authorities and will also include information on the state of health of the batteries for 15 years. All this at a cost of 10 dollars per car to the company, which will one day extend the initiative to all electric vehicles.