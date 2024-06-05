The Volvo S60 represents the fall of another interesting model to SUV fever. If we don't want to follow the market trend, it's becoming increasingly difficult as the Swede has been another victim, as have the Ford Mondeo, Mazda6, Opel Insignia and Renault Talisman.

Fortunately, D-segment saloon lovers still have the Alfa Romeo Giulia, BMW 3 Series, Mercedes-Benz C-Class, Peugeot 508, Skoda Superb or Volkswagen Passat (estate only). In addition, the new Audi A5, a replacement for the veteran Audi A4, and the Toyota Camry 2025 will soon be available.

Gallery: Volvo S60 2024

To give you an idea of what we're missing, the Volvo S60 was a 4.77-metre long model, with a very attractive design and a cabin that stood out for the quality of its materials.

It was also a very pleasant choice for comfort, while safety was one of the most brilliant aspects. The manufacturer demonstrated great resistance in the Euro NCAP crash tests, with a five-star result, not forgetting the various driving aids.

In terms of its mechanical range, the Volvo S60 had an important peculiarity. Unlike its estate variant, the Volvo V60, the saloon never offered diesel engines, which was detrimental to its sales figures.

In petrol, however, it started with the 197 PS B4 Mild Hybrid. Coupled with the seven-speed dual-clutch automatic gearbox, it transmitted 300 Nm to the front axle, accelerated from 0 to 62 mph in 7.6 seconds and claimed a fuel consumption of 6.1 litres per 100 km.

Above it was the 250 PS, 350 Nm B5 Mild Hybrid, whose acceleration improved to 6.5 seconds, while fuel consumption was 7.1 litres. In this case, it was paired with an eight-speed automatic gearbox and AWD all-wheel drive system.

At the top of the range, there was the spectacular T8 AWD PHEV plug-in hybrid, with 455 PS. In addition to a 0-60 in just 4.6 seconds, it claimed a fuel consumption of 0.7 litres per 100 km, thanks to a range of 58 miles in electric mode.

With such a level of performance, it's no wonder that the car is available in a sporty Polestar Engineered trim. If you want a Volvo S60, you should know that it is still available in certain international markets, but in Spain only the brand's stock remains.