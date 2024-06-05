Unveiled in March of this year in the United Kingdom, the revised Dacia Spring is now officially available for orders in the UK. With a competitive starting price of £14,995 OTR, this pure-electric supermini is effectively the most affordable EV money can buy in Britain that aims to address one of the main barriers to electric vehicle adoption: the high initial purchase cost.

For those opting for a finance plan, the Spring can be yours for just £169 per month on a 3.9 per cent APR representative Personal Contract Purchase (PCP) deal. This four-year plan requires an initial customer deposit of £2,325.

Gallery: Dacia Spring (2024)

Dacia Spring (2024)
58 Photos
Dacia Spring (2024) Dacia Spring (2024) Dacia Spring (2024) Dacia Spring (2024) Dacia Spring (2024) Dacia Spring (2024) Dacia Spring (2024)

Stepping up from the entry-level model, Dacia offers the Expression 65, featuring a more powerful motor. This variant is available for an additional £10 per month, bringing the total to £179 per month with a deposit of £2,721 under the same PCP terms.

For those seeking top-tier features, the flagship Extreme 65 version combines the most robust motor with the highest standard equipment. It’s priced at £189 per month following a deposit of £2,763, under the same finance package.

Dacia also presents a unique financing option where the deposit matches the monthly payment. This means the Expression, Expression 65, and Extreme 65 are available for £2,173, £2,354, and £2,465 per month respectively, still under the four-year, 3.9 per cent APR representative PCP deal.

New Dacia Spring Expression 45 representative example:

Cash price

£14,995

Customer deposit

£2,325

Total amount of credit

£12,670

Monthly payments

£169

Optional final payment

£6,033

Total amount payable

£16,470

Cost of credit

£1,475

Duration

49 months

Representative APR

3.9% APR

Fixed interest rate p.a.

3.9%

Annual mileage

6,000 miles

Adding to the convenience, Dacia's partnership with Mobilize Power Solutions allows customers to integrate the cost of a home charger into their monthly payments for less than £20 per month. This enables buyers to install a domestic charger that leverages smart off-peak tariffs, charging the Dacia Spring for less than £2.

As a reminder, the Romanian EV hatch offers a choice between Expression and Extreme trim levels in the UK and boasts a range of up to 140 miles on the WLTP mixed cycle or 186 miles on the WLTP urban cycle. It can be equipped with either a 45 PS or a more powerful 65 PS electric motor. Using a suitable domestic outlet, the compact 26.8 kWh battery can be charged from 20 per cent to 100 per cent in less than 11 hours, or just four hours using a 7 kW charger.

New Dacia Spring UK pricing:

Version

Benefit In Kind

Basic Price

VAT (20%)

Total Retail Price

VED

Delivery Charge

First Registration Fee

Price (OTR)

Expression Electric 45

2%

£11,954.17

£2,390.83

£14,345.00

£0

£595

£55

£14,995

Expression Electric 65

2%

£12,787.50

£2,557.50

£15,345.00

£0

£595

£55

£15,995

Extreme Electric 65

2%

£13,620.83

£2,724.17

£16,345.00

£0

£595

£55

£16,995

New Spring arrives in the UK:

new dacia spring uk prices New Dacia Spring becomes UK's most affordable new EV
dacia spring june 4 order books UK's cheapest new electric car goes on sale next week

Source: Dacia