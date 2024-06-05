Unveiled in March of this year in the United Kingdom, the revised Dacia Spring is now officially available for orders in the UK. With a competitive starting price of £14,995 OTR, this pure-electric supermini is effectively the most affordable EV money can buy in Britain that aims to address one of the main barriers to electric vehicle adoption: the high initial purchase cost.
For those opting for a finance plan, the Spring can be yours for just £169 per month on a 3.9 per cent APR representative Personal Contract Purchase (PCP) deal. This four-year plan requires an initial customer deposit of £2,325.
Gallery: Dacia Spring (2024)
Stepping up from the entry-level model, Dacia offers the Expression 65, featuring a more powerful motor. This variant is available for an additional £10 per month, bringing the total to £179 per month with a deposit of £2,721 under the same PCP terms.
For those seeking top-tier features, the flagship Extreme 65 version combines the most robust motor with the highest standard equipment. It’s priced at £189 per month following a deposit of £2,763, under the same finance package.
Dacia also presents a unique financing option where the deposit matches the monthly payment. This means the Expression, Expression 65, and Extreme 65 are available for £2,173, £2,354, and £2,465 per month respectively, still under the four-year, 3.9 per cent APR representative PCP deal.
New Dacia Spring Expression 45 representative example:
|
Cash price
|
£14,995
|
Customer deposit
|
£2,325
|
Total amount of credit
|
£12,670
|
Monthly payments
|
£169
|
Optional final payment
|
£6,033
|
Total amount payable
|
£16,470
|
Cost of credit
|
£1,475
|
Duration
|
49 months
|
Representative APR
|
3.9% APR
|
Fixed interest rate p.a.
|
3.9%
|
Annual mileage
|
6,000 miles
Adding to the convenience, Dacia's partnership with Mobilize Power Solutions allows customers to integrate the cost of a home charger into their monthly payments for less than £20 per month. This enables buyers to install a domestic charger that leverages smart off-peak tariffs, charging the Dacia Spring for less than £2.
As a reminder, the Romanian EV hatch offers a choice between Expression and Extreme trim levels in the UK and boasts a range of up to 140 miles on the WLTP mixed cycle or 186 miles on the WLTP urban cycle. It can be equipped with either a 45 PS or a more powerful 65 PS electric motor. Using a suitable domestic outlet, the compact 26.8 kWh battery can be charged from 20 per cent to 100 per cent in less than 11 hours, or just four hours using a 7 kW charger.
New Dacia Spring UK pricing:
|
Version
|
Benefit In Kind
|
Basic Price
|
VAT (20%)
|
Total Retail Price
|
VED
|
Delivery Charge
|
First Registration Fee
|
Price (OTR)
|
Expression Electric 45
|
2%
|
£11,954.17
|
£2,390.83
|
£14,345.00
|
£0
|
£595
|
£55
|
£14,995
|
Expression Electric 65
|
2%
|
£12,787.50
|
£2,557.50
|
£15,345.00
|
£0
|
£595
|
£55
|
£15,995
|
Extreme Electric 65
|
2%
|
£13,620.83
|
£2,724.17
|
£16,345.00
|
£0
|
£595
|
£55
|
£16,995
Source: Dacia