Unveiled in March of this year in the United Kingdom, the revised Dacia Spring is now officially available for orders in the UK. With a competitive starting price of £14,995 OTR, this pure-electric supermini is effectively the most affordable EV money can buy in Britain that aims to address one of the main barriers to electric vehicle adoption: the high initial purchase cost.

For those opting for a finance plan, the Spring can be yours for just £169 per month on a 3.9 per cent APR representative Personal Contract Purchase (PCP) deal. This four-year plan requires an initial customer deposit of £2,325.

Gallery: Dacia Spring (2024)

58 Photos

Stepping up from the entry-level model, Dacia offers the Expression 65, featuring a more powerful motor. This variant is available for an additional £10 per month, bringing the total to £179 per month with a deposit of £2,721 under the same PCP terms.

For those seeking top-tier features, the flagship Extreme 65 version combines the most robust motor with the highest standard equipment. It’s priced at £189 per month following a deposit of £2,763, under the same finance package.

Dacia also presents a unique financing option where the deposit matches the monthly payment. This means the Expression, Expression 65, and Extreme 65 are available for £2,173, £2,354, and £2,465 per month respectively, still under the four-year, 3.9 per cent APR representative PCP deal.

New Dacia Spring Expression 45 representative example:

Cash price £14,995 Customer deposit £2,325 Total amount of credit £12,670 Monthly payments £169 Optional final payment £6,033 Total amount payable £16,470 Cost of credit £1,475 Duration 49 months Representative APR 3.9% APR Fixed interest rate p.a. 3.9% Annual mileage 6,000 miles

Adding to the convenience, Dacia's partnership with Mobilize Power Solutions allows customers to integrate the cost of a home charger into their monthly payments for less than £20 per month. This enables buyers to install a domestic charger that leverages smart off-peak tariffs, charging the Dacia Spring for less than £2.

As a reminder, the Romanian EV hatch offers a choice between Expression and Extreme trim levels in the UK and boasts a range of up to 140 miles on the WLTP mixed cycle or 186 miles on the WLTP urban cycle. It can be equipped with either a 45 PS or a more powerful 65 PS electric motor. Using a suitable domestic outlet, the compact 26.8 kWh battery can be charged from 20 per cent to 100 per cent in less than 11 hours, or just four hours using a 7 kW charger.

New Dacia Spring UK pricing: