At first glance, the new BMW 1 Series looks like a major facelift of the previous model, but BMW speaks of a new car and the "fourth generation". Furthermore, it has also given the series a new internal code: F70. So the brand's smallest model series can live on for a long time yet. In contrast to the Mercedes A-Class.

Exterior

The dimensions of the five-door model have only changed slightly compared to its predecessor. The exterior length of the new BMW 1 Series has increased by 42 millimetres to 4,361 millimetres, while its wheelbase is 2,670 millimetres. The vehicle width is 1,800 millimetres, while the height has increased by 25 millimetres to 1,459 millimetres.

However, the modified front end is immediately noticeable in live contact. It looks significantly less bulky than that of its predecessor. This is mainly due to the slimmer cardioid grille. Inside, it has a new structure consisting of vertical and diagonal bars. If you like, you may be reminded of the older Aldi Süd logo. BMW, on the other hand, probably had the "Neue Klass" in mind.

In general, the front end of the new 1 Series is strikingly flat and slopes significantly lower towards the road. Some people are reminded of the Kia Ceed or Mazda 3. The standard LED headlights have vertical elements for daytime running lights and indicators in the style of the X1, but also M3 (after facelift) and 5 Series. The "Neue-Klasse Crease" on the BMW logo at the front is an interesting feature.

Adaptive LED headlights with glare-free matrix high beam, cornering lights and blue accents are available as optional extras. The side view of the new BMW 1 Series is most reminiscent of the previous model. The standard BMW Individual high-gloss Shadow Line includes a graphic element with the number 1 in the Hofmeister crease on the C-pillar. This detail is familiar from the 5 Series saloon.

A long roof spoiler and side air deflectors emphasise the elongated silhouette. The two-part rear lights protrude far into the side sections. At least the ribbed metal of the exhaust system is no longer as unattractive to look at as before.

In terms of paintwork, there are two plain and seven metallic colours to choose from. The cover photo is in "Cape York Green". The new BMW 1 Series is the brand's first model to offer an optional black contrasting paint finish for the roof.

Interior

Let's take a look at the interior of the F70. As before, the 1 Series is not an outstanding space miracle, and the rear seats are rather more spacious than opulent. In the redesigned interior, which is completely leather-free as standard, newly designed seats are intended to offer a high level of long-distance comfort.

Sports seats in the Econeer version with covers and upholstery made from recycled polyester and M sports seats are available as options. Perforated seat surfaces in the Veganza version with leather-like properties are also available. The Veganza/Alcantara trim is part of the M sports package and standard equipment in the BMW M135 xDrive.

By folding down the rear seat backrest, the boot volume can be increased from 380 litres to up to 1,200 litres (BMW 120, BMW 120d: 300 to 1,135 litres). There is no difference to the old model here.

Like other details, the cockpit is reminiscent of the current 5 Series. As in many other BMW models, the "Curved Display" is used. The fully digital display system consists of two screens with 10.25-inch and 10.7-inch. The consistent digitalisation enables a significant reduction in the number of buttons and controls in the cockpit. The air conditioning system in the new BMW 1 Series is also digitally controlled. This means very few real buttons and, as in the X1, there is no rotary/pushbutton control.

Connectivity

In the first seat test, the touchscreen controls work well. The latest version of the iDrive with QuickSelect based on BMW Operating System 9 is now available in the new 1 Series. It is consistently designed for operation via touch display and natural language. The operating system also includes multifunction buttons on the steering wheel and an optional Head-Up Display.

The BMW Operating System 9 was developed in-house by the BMW Group and is based on an Android Open Source Project (AOSP) software stack. The QuickSelect shortcut enables the desired function to be called up directly without having to switch to a submenu. Updates can be installed "over-the-air" to keep the new BMW 1 Series continuously up to date with the latest software.

Personal Mode, Sport Mode and Efficient Mode are available as standard in the new 1 Series. The range is optionally extended by Expressive Mode, Relax Mode and Digital Art Mode. And in addition to the standard choreography, there is a choice of three further variants - Adagio, Vivace and Allegro - for light staging. In confidence, we would prefer a few chic wooden mouldings. They are also less dazzling at night.

Drives

No 1 Series can go anywhere without engines. Just like the BMW M135 xDrive engine, all other engines available for the new BMW 1 Series come from the latest generation of the Group's modular system.

The three-cylinder petrol engine of the new BMW 120 and the four-cylinder diesel engine of the new BMW 120d are combined with 48-volt mild hybrid technology. All drive units transmit their power to a 7-speed Steptronic transmission with dual clutch as standard.

Have you noticed? That's right, the new 1 Series does away with the abbreviation "i" for the petrol models in order to keep the letter free for the electric models. Will there also be an i1? Probably not, as there is already the iX1 and the new Mini Aceman and Mini Cooper Electric for even more compact needs.

Back to the combustion engines in the new 1 Series. With a maximum output of 170 PS (previously 178), the drive system of the new BMW 120 enables acceleration from zero to 62 mph in 7.8 seconds (plus 0.8 seconds). The new BMW 120d has 163 PS and accelerates from standstill to 62 mph in 7.9 seconds (plus 0.6 seconds), which is a full 27 PS less than its predecessor.

The BMW 118d, which is also powered by a four-cylinder diesel engine, achieves 150 PS and an acceleration time of 8.3 seconds (down 0.2 seconds). A 116 (three-cylinder) and a 123 xDrive (four-cylinder) will follow at the end of 2024.

The M135 xDrive delivers 300 PS, a minus of 6 PS. Its M-specific features include a particularly robust crankshaft drive, an optimised oil supply for the cooling channel pistons and new main bearing shells and covers. The maximum torque of 400 Nm (previously 450) is available between 2,000 and 4,500 rpm. It takes 4.9 seconds to reach 62 mph (minus 0.2 seconds) and a maximum speed of 155 mph is possible.

The power delivery is accompanied by the sound of the M-specific exhaust system. This is also transmitted into the interior and amplified via the audio system's loudspeaker system. The 135 is the only model in the series with visible exhaust outlets at the rear.

Prices

According to BMW, the new 1 Series offers a significantly expanded selection of systems for automated driving and parking as standard or as an option. In addition to the assistance systems, automatic air conditioning, an alarm system, electrically folding exterior mirrors and the BMW Live Cockpit Plus including the BMW Maps cloud-based navigation system are also part of the extended standard equipment of the new 1 Series.

UK market launch is scheduled for 5 October 2024. Here are the prices for the F70 (BMW 118d and 120d models are not offered in the UK):

Prices BMW 1 Series from 5.10.2024 120 £29,950 M135 xDrive £41,000

Incidentally, the most important sales region is the German domestic market. Alongside other European countries, Japan is one of the top five markets for the new BMW 1 Series.