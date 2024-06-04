Wrapping, the customisation of car bodies with adhesive films reproducing graphics and colours, is becoming increasingly common in the automotive world. Now Volkswagen is launching a curious project in collaboration with Wrapmate featuring the ID.Buzz. The initiative, reserved for US customers, will allow owners of the electric van to create the wrap of their choice through an innovative online configurator.

Volkswagen of America announced its initiative at the International Volkswagen Bus Day, an event for the company's commercial vehicles and MPVs (past and present) that takes place annually and is now in its second year.

100% customised graphics

Denver-based Wrapmate has launched the beta version of the configurator dedicated to the ID. Buzz. Anyone can log on and decide what their vehicle will look like. Once the livery has been defined, all they have to do is go to one of the 2,000 certified installers on American soil and have the bodywork wrapped.

In addition to this, Volkswagen has announced that it will be launching special versions at regular intervals to keep the ID offering vibrant. They will be made in cooperation with partners and artists of the brand, perhaps to celebrate special occasions. The first wrap presented, for instance, was created by visual artist Bob Hieronimus and was christened 'Love the Earth'.

The Volkswagen ID. Buzz wrapped by artist Hieronimus

As for the meaning of the graphic, according to the artist himself: "It is a new canvas to promote the importance of global unity as a pathway to a more loving relationship with the earth".

Hieronimus has a long-standing relationship with Volkswagen. In 1968, he painted the original Standard Microbus at the request of an owner who wanted a special vehicle with which to travel to Woodstock, and created the replica for the 50th anniversary of that initiative.

Ready to debut in America

The ID.Buzz will be launched in the US by the end of the year in three versions, thus leaving the markets of the Old Continent for the first time. Volkswagen aside, Tesla is also very active in the field of wrapping. This is evidenced by the initiatives put in place on several models in the range.

Gallery: Volkswagen ID. Buzz wrapped for America