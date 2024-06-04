The Lamborghini Murcielago is clearly one of the outstanding supercars of the early 2000s. First presented at the Geneva Motor Show in 2006 (five years after the first version), the LP640 marks the arrival of the second generation of this icon with a new 640 PS V12 (hence the name of the car). But what interests us today is the Murcielago's gearbox.

Most examples were delivered with the E-Gear automatic transmission, making the few cars with manual gearboxes highly sought after due to their rarity. For example, there are only ten of them on the North American continent, but one of them will be the object of much desire. At August Motorcars in Kelowna, British Columbia, you can purchase a superb Murcielago LP640 with one of these six-speed manual transmissions. And boy, does it rock!

The LP640 in all its glory

This Lamborghini Murcielago has a 'Blu Ely' colour scheme that suits it particularly well. But the interior is just as polished, with white 'Bianco Polar' leather bucket seats with diamond stitching and carbon fibre accents. Of course, there's the naturally-aspirated V12 that enables this Lamborghini to accelerate from 0 to 62 mph in in 3.4 seconds, and to reach a top speed of around 211 mph thanks to the 640 PS that make the engine howl at up to 8,000 rpm.

The car in question has covered just 6,390 miles and, according to August Motorcars, has never been involved in an accident. It's all these features that mean the Italian supercar is priced at $1,399,990 CAD (approx. £800,000). Normally, similar Murcielago cars sell for between £170,000 and £315,000, but the rarity of the manual gearbox, coupled with the car's near-perfect condition, has pushed these figures through the roof.

Gallery: Lamborghini Murcielago LP640 manual - August Motorcars