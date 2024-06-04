To prepare for the future, DS is looking to the (recent) past. To create the DS 8, which will be produced in Melfi, Italy, the French brand is taking inspiration from the Aero Sport Lounge, a futuristic concept presented in 2020.

The prototype was a manifesto of the DS of the present and future, with a number of styling solutions that have already been adopted by several models.

Elegant and muscular

At five metres long, the Aero Sport Lounge does not go unnoticed, but it is 'streamlined' by the continuous contrasts between the grey bodywork and the large sections in gloss black. The radiator grille is striking, with its XL width and a central area occupied by the DS logo, which lights up in the dark.

DS Aero Sport Lounge (2020)

In terms of lighting, slim LED headlights extend along the sides of the bumper, creating a sort of luminous 'cascade', which is a feature seen recently on the DS 4 and especially on the restyled DS 7. The high, muscular sides, on which the 23-inch alloy wheels stand out, are enlivened by the ribs at the top.

At the rear, the theme of the front is repeated, with horizontally-developed headlamp units whose 'organic' appearance fades into the cut-outs in the bumper.

Luxury saloon

On board, the Aero Sport Lounge features luxurious materials and upholstery, as well as a raised driving position that enhances visibility. The dashboard visor and seat backs are made using a straw inlay technique, while cotton satin adds a touch of elegance to the seats.

DS Aero Sport Lounge, three-quarter rear view

The choice of upholstery is completed by the technical woven microfibre fabric on the doors. Nothing is known about the engines of this DS concept. However, rumours indicate that the resulting DS 8 will use the STLA Medium platform, an architecture capable of accommodating batteries of up to 98 kWh and a 700 PS powertrain.