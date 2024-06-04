How long until the unveiling of the new BMW 1 Series? A precise date has not yet been announced, however, a post on the company's Instagram page tells us that the restyling of the compact car is "coming soon."

The first photo of the revised 1 Series, seen from the side and shrouded in shadow, has also been posted to mark the occasion. So there are no particular details emerging, but something we already know.

BMW 1 Series, how it will change

Usually facelifts from Munich - but not always - don't bring major aesthetic changes and the new BMW 1 Series should follow this tradition, with minor styling touches probably concentrated in the headlamp clusters, the light signature and the grille, with the double kidney taking on a new shape. We have already summarised all of the details in our exclusive render of the 2024 1 Series.

The interior should echo what we have seen on the new X2: a shrunken automatic transmission selector, a new digital instrument panel, infotainment monitors, and more.

BMW X2 2024, the interior New BMW 1 Series, interior spy photos

As for the engine range, it could once again follow the example of the X2. We should therefore find the non-electrified 150-PS diesel, the 163-PS mild hybrid, the 170-PS petrol with a 48-PS electrified module, and the top-of-the-range M35i powered by the 300-PS 2.0-litre four-cylinder and all-wheel drive. Although some say power could rise to 320 PS.

Will there also be a new BMW 1M? Many fans are dreaming, given the publication of the teaser on the BMW M division's Instagram profile. However, it is the exact same picture as the one you see here, which depicts the regular model. It has to be said that a direct competitor to the Audi RS3 and Mercedes A45 AMG would delight fans.