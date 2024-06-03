As a global brand, Toyota has such a wide range of models that we are sometimes surprised to discover since we have never seen them before. This is the case of the Yaris Cross presented in Asia a few days ago, which is much larger than the model marketed in Europe.

No, this vehicle is not coming to our market, but it is being marketed in Asia and will also land in several American countries, such as Brazil. Specifically, this SUV is 4.31 metres long. 

Gallery: Toyota Yaris Cross (Asia)

Toyota Yaris Cross (Asia)
19 Photos
Toyota Yaris Cross (Asia) Toyota Yaris Cross (Asia) Toyota Yaris Cross (Asia) Toyota Yaris Cross (Asia) Toyota Yaris Cross (Asia) Toyota Yaris Cross (Asia) Toyota Yaris Cross (Asia)

In this segment, Toyota is perfectly covered with the C-HR and the Corolla Cross, although the latter model is not selling as well as expected, as its price is quite close to that of the larger and more powerful RAV4

Returning to the 'foreign' Yaris Cross, it uses the DNGA platform, which is a low-cost variant of the popular TNGA platform for more affordable models. It's similar to the Citroën C3's Smart Car architecture, which is derived from the more elaborate CMP, so to speak.

Toyota Yaris Cross (Asia)

Toyota's SUV is available with a 106 PS naturally aspirated 1.5-litre engine for entry-level versions and also with a hybrid powertrain combining an 80 PS combustion engine and a 90 PS electric powertrain. This electrified option is rated at just 3.9 litres per 100 km (72.4 mpg-UK) (type-approval cycle unknown).

The boot is 452 litres, which is not bad for the length of the car, although it is not a benchmark in the compact SUV segment. As for the rear seats, we don't know if they're spacious, but they're certainly roomier than those in 'our' Yaris Cross. 

Check out this Toyota news:

subaru toyota mazda new combustion engines Subaru, Toyota and Mazda will work together on new combustion engines
one in three cars sold globally chinese One in three cars sold in the world is Chinese, but Toyota is still first
toyota revisits mx5 rival 2015 concept Toyota considers MX-5 rival as it dusts off 2015 concept
toyota debuts new electric models beijing Toyota presents two new electric cars in China

The interior offers a 10.1-inch central screen in a floating position, which controls a multimedia system compatible with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. There are physical controls for the climate control or to choose the driving program, in the case of the Yaris Cross hybrid.

Source: Toyota Cambodia