As a global brand, Toyota has such a wide range of models that we are sometimes surprised to discover since we have never seen them before. This is the case of the Yaris Cross presented in Asia a few days ago, which is much larger than the model marketed in Europe.

No, this vehicle is not coming to our market, but it is being marketed in Asia and will also land in several American countries, such as Brazil. Specifically, this SUV is 4.31 metres long.

In this segment, Toyota is perfectly covered with the C-HR and the Corolla Cross, although the latter model is not selling as well as expected, as its price is quite close to that of the larger and more powerful RAV4.

Returning to the 'foreign' Yaris Cross, it uses the DNGA platform, which is a low-cost variant of the popular TNGA platform for more affordable models. It's similar to the Citroën C3's Smart Car architecture, which is derived from the more elaborate CMP, so to speak.

Toyota's SUV is available with a 106 PS naturally aspirated 1.5-litre engine for entry-level versions and also with a hybrid powertrain combining an 80 PS combustion engine and a 90 PS electric powertrain. This electrified option is rated at just 3.9 litres per 100 km (72.4 mpg-UK) (type-approval cycle unknown).

The boot is 452 litres, which is not bad for the length of the car, although it is not a benchmark in the compact SUV segment. As for the rear seats, we don't know if they're spacious, but they're certainly roomier than those in 'our' Yaris Cross.

The interior offers a 10.1-inch central screen in a floating position, which controls a multimedia system compatible with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. There are physical controls for the climate control or to choose the driving program, in the case of the Yaris Cross hybrid.

Source: Toyota Cambodia