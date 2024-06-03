Quite often we analyse affordable camper vans so that you can find out about the cheapest options on the market. This time, however, we would like to highlight this Westfalia van for its outstanding size/equipment ratio.

At just 4.89 metres long, the Volkswagen-based Club Joker City integrates a large number of camper components to make it easier and more comfortable to travel. But its exterior dimensions also give it a remarkable versatility of use, to the point that it can even be used to drive around inner cities.

Gallery: Westfalia Club Joker City

14 Photos

How small and how much space!

What's more, it can even be parked in underground car parks because it is less than 2 metres high. So this Westfalia is not limited to rural or sparsely populated areas.

And no, don't think it's a vehicle for couples, because with a lift-up roof, the number of sleeping places is increased to four. In fact, the double bed in the roof is up to 2 metres long.

Premium quality

As you can see in the attached photos, the Club Joker City is perfectly ready for all kinds of trips, as it comes with a full kitchen, toilet, dining area, 95 Ah battery, clean and waste water tanks.

Not to forget a set of furniture that takes advantage of every corner of space to store clothes, household items and other things. The high quality of the cab is up to the standards of a premium company like Westfalia.

On the mechanical side, this camper van is powered by the well-known 2.0 TDI 150 PS diesel engine, a guarantee of good performance and low fuel consumption, so that you don't have to worry about fuel consumption on every journey.

Last year we told you that the Club Joker (without the City name) started at €72,990 (approx. £57,300), so this slightly smaller City version may be under €70,000 (£55,000). We say "maybe" because Westfalia does not offer the prices of this vehicle on its website, so it is best to consult an authorised dealer.

Source: Westfalia