Over the last few days, we've been sharing some of the stories we brought back from our visit to Warehouse A122, the headquarters of SEAT Históricos, after a full day of creating content for social networks.

So, after discovering the jewels in the form of classic cars waiting their turn to be restored and the pedal cars they create by hand (see related links at end of article), now it's time to take a stroll around the exhibition.

And here's a tip: make the most of the opportunity. Why? Basically, because the Warehouse A122 is not a museum open to the public, but the collection in which the history and legacy of the brand is preserved, and it rarely opens its doors.

The SEAT Historic cars collection

In the 'fast-paced' video below, which we shared on our social media profiles, you can see the models currently on display at the headquarters.

And don't panic if you notice any missing models, because the best thing about it is that this collection is very much alive. All the cars are perfectly preserved and maintained, but also, many of them are ready to drive (practically all of them, except the prototypes).

For example, if you have a good eye, you will see that models such as the Ibiza KitCar Evo2 or the incredible Toledo Marathon are missing, undergoing maintenance after their last adventures in classic racing.

As you can see, the cars are classified by areas: pedal cars, street cars (in chronological order), competition cars, prototypes, CUPRA models from the SEAT era.

In total, there are some 130 vehicles on display to commemorate and celebrate the seven decades of history of the brand, which admittedly has been evolving at the same pace as Spanish society.